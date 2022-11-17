DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2022--
Fluid Truck, the on-demand truck rental platform for businesses, is proud to announce that it has been named to Deloitte's Fast 500 list of the fastest-growing private and public companies in North America.
Deloitte Technology Fast 500 honors the most innovative, fastest-growing public and private companies from all over North America. The awards program was created to recognize the passion and dedication it takes to be an industry disrupter across the technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech sectors.
The rankings are compiled based on submitted applications and public company database research, with winners selected based on their percentage fiscal-year revenue growth over three years.
Fluid Truck placed 9th on Deloitte's list of 500 companies in North America with an astounding growth rate of 9,899%. Fluid Truck was also named the No. 1 fastest-growing company in Colorado.
"It's incredible to be recognized as the 9th fastest-growing company in North America. It's a testament to our goal at Fluid Truck – we want to drive a future where commercial fleets are instantly accessible and energy-efficient to help businesses move better at the tap of a button," said James Eberhard, CEO and Founder. "Our hyper growth shows businesses everywhere want to see better tech drive efficiencies and sustainability in this space. We're growing at an insane rate and we're excited to see this momentum continue in 2023."
The awards come on the heels of Fluid Truck's recognition as the fastest-growing company in Denver according to the Denver Business Journal. It was also awarded Denver Business Journal's Inno on Fire award, celebrating the most impactful and innovative organizations across the state. Inc Magazine also included Fluid Truck on the Inc 5000 list of the "Fastest Growing Companies in America" in August.
About Fluid Truck
Fluid Truck is an on-demand commercial vehicle rental platform that offers 24/7 mobile access to a wide array of trucks, vans, electric vehicles, and more, to help businesses and individuals move better at the tap of a button. Launched in 2016, Fluid Truck is used nationally by businesses of all sizes to flexibly and affordably build their fleet, manage employee scheduling on the go, and activate zero-emission last-mile delivery services, free from the hassles of ownership.
Fluid Truck has raised $64 million from leading VCs including Ingka Investments, part of IKEA, and NEA. To learn more or to instantly book a vehicle, please visit www.fluidtruck.com or the Fluid Truck App on the App Store and Google Play. #TruckYeah
About the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™
Now in its 28th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2018 to 2021.
To be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.
About Deloitte
Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States, and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest to clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.
