Inc. revealed today that Fluid Truck, the company that makes commercial vehicles available at the tap of a button, ranks No. 184 on the 2023 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. This is Fluid Truck’s second consecutive year on the Inc 5000 list. Fluid Truck was also recognized as the 8th fastest-growing company in the transportation and logistics industry in the United States.
The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Among this year’s top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate was an astounding 2,238%.
“Fluid Truck continues to exemplify explosive growth, and we are proud to earn a top spot on the Inc. 5000 list for the second year in a row,” said James Eberhard, Fluid Truck’s CEO and Co-Founder. “Our business growth and success are a credit to our people and their dedication to transforming the truck rental industry with innovative solutions as well as our partners who are eager to build a more sustainable future. The road forward looks bright.”
The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000. In all, this year’s Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.
“Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future.”
For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine.
Fluid Truck helps businesses and individuals rent commercial vehicles at the tap of a button. Fluid Truck offers a wide array of trucks, vans, electric vehicles, and more through its mobile app and website 24/7, 365 days a year. Launched in 2016, Fluid Truck is used nationally by businesses of all sizes to flexibly and affordably build their fleet, manage employee scheduling on-the-go, and activate zero-emission last mile delivery services, free from the hassles of ownership.
Fluid Truck is the 9th-fastest growing company in North America according to Deloitte and has raised $64 million from leading VCs including Ingka Investments, part of IKEA, and NEA. To learn more or to instantly book a vehicle, please visit www.fluidtruck.com or the Fluid Truck App on the App Store and Google Play. #TruckYeah
