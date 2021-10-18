Fluke Process Instruments Debuts SV600 Fixed Acoustic Imager for Manufacturing Environments

EVERETT, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2021--
Fluke Process Instruments, a global leader in infrared imaging and thermal profiling solutions for industrial applications, releases its first fixed acoustic imaging solution, the SV600 Fixed Acoustic Imager.
The SV600 Fixed Acoustic Imager enables users to detect, locate and visualize air and gas leaks or changes in sound signatures across their process and equipment in real-time before they become costly problems. By using an array of sophisticated sound sensors and powerful SoundMap™ technology, the SV600 translates the sounds that it hears into a visual representation so you can quickly locate and quantify problem areas. (Photo: Business Wire)
The SV600 easily integrates with factory systems and can serve as an early warning system that can quickly detect changes across compressors, pumps, pipes, conveyors or across product inspection and quality control processes, and much more with user-defined alarms. Remote evaluation options, meanwhile, help to minimize operator intervention, even in parts of the facility that are hard to reach.
“With automated acoustic imaging that the SV600 brings, maintenance teams can visualize leaks or sound signature changes to factory equipment or assets, and prevent unscheduled maintenance and possible costly downtime, and at the same time improve factory safety by minimizing operator intervention,” says Herman Warnshuis, president, Fluke Process Instruments. “We’re excited to bring this new technology to customers across the globe and cannot wait to see how they utilize the technology to detect, locate and visualize sound signature changes or leaks in their process.”
The SV600 can also be used a payload for Boston Dynamics’ agile mobile robot Spot®. Spot takes inspection to the next level. Designed to go where other robots can’t go and to perform a broad number of tasks, Spot traverses large facilities, or unstructured terrain to automate industrial inspections, monitor remote or difficult to access environments and provide situational awareness in remote settings. With the SV600 payload Spot can be reconfigured to automate air and gas leak detection, increase maintenance team efficiency, greatly reduce safety risks and reduce energy costs.
The SV600 Fixed Acoustic Imager is now available. To start visualizing the unheard and unseen leaks and other sound signatures, visit https://www.flukeprocessinstruments.com/en-us/products/sv600-fixed-acoustic-imager to schedule a demo with a subject matter expert.
About Fluke Process Instruments
Fluke Process Instruments designs, manufactures, and markets a complete line of infrared temperature measurement and profiling solutions for industrial, maintenance, and quality control applications. Distributed worldwide under the Raytek, Ircon, and Datapaq brands, the products reflect the combined experience of over 150 years in manufacturing the world’s finest temperature measurement tools and devices.
About Fluke
Founded in 1948, Fluke Corporation is the world leader in compact, professional electronic test tools. Fluke customers are technicians, engineers, electricians, and metrologists who install, troubleshoot, and manage industrial, electrical, and electronic equipment and calibration processes.
