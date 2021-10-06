SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2021--
Flyhomes, creator of the world’s best homebuying and selling experience, announced today they have expanded operations to three new markets in California. Flyhomes is now superpowering the way people buy homes in Riverside, Sacramento, and Stockton, CA.
The new Flyhomes markets join existing operations in California, including San Francisco, San Jose, Los Angeles, San Diego, Fremont, Pasadena, Oakland, and San Gabriel. In addition, Flyhomes is leveling the playing field for homebuyers in Seattle, WA, Boston, MA, Portland, OR, and Austin, Houston, and Dallas, TX. Since launching, the company has closed on more than $3 billion worth of homes bought and sold.
“A home is the single biggest purchase most people will ever make, and the traditional process of making that purchase is fraught with obstacles, stress, and worry,” said Tushar Garg, Flyhomes CEO and Co-Founder. “Our approach—which brings every step of the process under one roof—helps buyers separate fear from risk to make more informed decisions. We are thrilled to bring our reimagined real estate process to create radically different experiences for homebuyers and sellers in Riverside, Sacramento, and Stockton.”
Flyhomes selected their new cities of operation due to the highly competitive nature of their housing markets. As of August 2021, the average home in the U.S. is on the market for a scant 16 days before selling, but in Riverside, Sacramento, and Stockton homes sell in half that time, just 8-9 days. Homebuyers in these markets are also paying top dollar for their homes. According to recent data, the average listing price for homes in Riverside, Sacramento, and Stockton are 44%, 23% and 12% higher, respectively, than the national average with many homes selling above list.
In competitive markets, where houses are on the market for shorter periods of time and have more offers, cash offers give buyers the ability to negotiate better prices. Buyers with cash offers consistently edge out traditional buyers. Unfortunately, very few homebuyers have the capital to do this on their own. Enter Flyhomes.
About Flyhomes
Flyhomes is building the world’s best homebuying and selling experience. Launched in 2016 by Tushar Garg and Stephen Lane, Flyhomes has reinvented the homebuying and selling process at every step. To date, we’ve helped clients close on more than $3 billion worth of homes at prices ranging from $150,000 to $5 million. To offer a truly seamless experience, every client is given a dedicated Flyhomes Agent along with a team of research analysts, loan officers, and tour specialists.
This straightforward approach, combined with competitive services like our Flyhomes Cash Offer, Buy Before You Sell, and our all-inclusive listing services help clients stay competitive—even in the most highly competitive markets. And, because we know life happens, we back every service with a one-of-a-kind guarantee so our clients can buy and sell with confidence.
For more information, visit flyhomes.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211006005342/en/
CONTACT: Justin O’Neill
415-699-0033
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA WASHINGTON
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: RESIDENTIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY REIT
SOURCE: Flyhomes
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 10/06/2021 08:00 AM/DISC: 10/06/2021 08:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211006005342/en