SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 7, 2021--
Flyhomes, creator of the world’s best homebuying and selling experience, today announced the appointment of Kayti Sullivan as the company’s chief revenue officer (CRO). Sullivan, a Flyhomes advisor since January 2021, will report directly to Tushar Garg, chief executive officer (CEO). Sullivan joins Flyhomes during a period of rapid growth, coming on the heels of closing a $150M Series C funding round, additional expansion into California and the launch of multiple markets in Texas.
“Kayti is a driven leader with an impeccable track record of delivering outstanding financial results and refining business models to deliver growth,” said Tushar Garg, Co-Founder and CEO of Flyhomes. “ Kayti joined Flyhomes as an advisor in January and I was impressed immediately by her leadership instincts and her experience building and growing consumer brands.
“Bringing Kayti on signals an investment in the next stage of growth for Flyhomes,” said Lisa Wu, Flyhomes Board Member and Partner at Norwest Venture Partners. “Kayti’s blend of vision, strategic leadership and practical experience will be a major asset as we focus on making Flyhomes a category-defining consumer brand in real estate.”
Prior to Flyhomes, Sullivan helped take Yelp from a little known 30-person startup, through a public offering, and grow the company into the household name it is today. Among the company’s first sales hires, she was responsible for building, and eventually running, go-to market strategies which helped Yelp achieve a core revenue line of nearly $1 billion. While at Yelp, Sullivan oversaw 3,000 employees across sales, customer success, customer support, and revenue operations as well as the company’s European expansion. Following Yelp, Sullivan joined The RealReal at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic to help the luxury resale site return to growth and bolster the business trajectory.
"I am thrilled to be joining the executive team at Flyhomes. During my time as an advisor it was evident to me the tremendous opportunity in front of the business, combined with the right leadership team and culture to execute. I believe deeply in the mission of the company, and hope to bring my experience scaling teams and operations to a multibillion dollar space that is fundamentally broken from a consumer experience perspective."
About Flyhomes
Flyhomes is building the world’s best homebuying and selling experience. Launched in 2016 by Tushar Garg and Stephen Lane, Flyhomes has reinvented the homebuying and selling process at every step. To date, we’ve helped clients close on more than $3 billion worth of homes at prices ranging from $150,000 to $5 million. To offer a truly seamless experience, every client is given a dedicated Flyhomes Agent along with a team of research analysts, loan officers, and tour specialists.
This straightforward approach, combined with competitive services like our Flyhomes Cash Offer, Buy Before You Sell, and our all-inclusive listing services help clients stay competitive—even in the most highly competitive markets. And, because we know life happens, we back every service with a one-of-a-kind guarantee so our clients can buy and sell with confidence.
For more information, visit flyhomes.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211007005212/en/
CONTACT: Justin O’Neill
415-699-0033
KEYWORD: WASHINGTON UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: RESIDENTIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY REIT
SOURCE: Flyhomes
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 10/07/2021 08:00 AM/DISC: 10/07/2021 08:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211007005212/en