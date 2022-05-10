BOSTON (AP) _ Flyware Corp. (FLYW) on Tuesday reported a loss of $10.2 million in its first quarter.
The Boston-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents per share.
The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 3 cents per share.
The payments company posted revenue of $59.3 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $56.3 million.
For the current quarter ending in July, Flyware said it expects revenue in the range of $45 million to $48 million.
The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $249 million to $257 million.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FLYW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FLYW
