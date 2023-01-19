MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 19, 2023--
FNZ, the global wealth management platform, has agreed to acquire YieldX, a U.S.-based provider of fixed income portfolio management technology, optimization services and direct indexing tools for the wealth management industry.
Financial institutions, advisors and their clients will benefit from the unique combination of FNZ’s full-service, end-to-end platform and YieldX’s digital infrastructure and technology solutions. These innovative capabilities, which will be integrated into FNZ’s wealth platform, enable clients to scan the universe of fixed-income opportunities globally, and quickly identify the outcomes that mirror their desired term and yield, based on their risk profile.
The acquisition will further meet FNZ’s mission to deliver personalized investment solutions to more people across the wealth management industry. This is part of FNZ’s ongoing focus on innovation, aiming to provide more investment options at scale as end investors increasingly seek variety and transparency in their investment portfolios.
FNZ combines cutting-edge technology, infrastructure, and investment operations into a single, state-of-the-art platform, enabling global financial institutions to rapidly deliver personalized services and innovative wealth products that are seamlessly aligned with the needs of their clients.
Founded by Adam Green and Steve Gross in 2019, YieldX is based in Miami and has an office in New York. It services a wide range of clients, from top-tier wealth and asset managers, to B2C financial services and technology providers operating across the globe.
Following the acquisition, Adam Green will join FNZ as CEO of Asset Management, and Steve Gross will join FNZ as Head of Asset Management Strategy. Together with the senior leadership team, they will support the broader expansion efforts for asset management products, solutions, and technology across North America.
Today, FNZ administers more than $1.5 trillion in client assets representing over 20 million investors worldwide. It partners with over 650 large financial institutions and 8,000 wealth management firms in 21 countries, including abrdn, Barclays, Colonial First State, Envestnet, Generali, Lloyds Bank, Santander, and Vanguard.
Tom Chard, CEO North America, FNZ, said: “We have a joint vision of opening up wealth by transforming the wealth management industry through more transparent, accessible, and personalized technology solutions. YieldX’s solutions perfectly complement our existing strengths and will further differentiate our offering for the benefit of all clients.”
“The acquisition also provides a unique opportunity to accelerate our growth and presence in the U.S. as we continue to add market leading capabilities to our global wealth platform. We’re incredibly pleased to welcome Adam and Steve, as well as the wider YieldX team to FNZ. Like us they are highly innovative, customer obsessed and are an invaluable addition to our team.”
Adam Green, co-founder and CEO of YieldX, said: “The demand for digital, personalized fixed income solutions has skyrocketed over the last year as yields have risen. Pairing our capabilities with the world-class platform and team at FNZ will allow us to accelerate and scale the delivery of our solutions.”
“I am very excited about the opportunity to join FNZ and work with such a dedicated team. The opportunity to leverage YieldX to support FNZ’s expansion is a perfect fit.”
About FNZ
FNZ is the global platform provider in the wealth management sector, partnering with over 650 of the world’s leading financial institutions and over 8,000 wealth management firms.
With about 6,000 employees in 21 countries, FNZ’s mission is to open-up wealth, helping everyone, everywhere to invest in their future on their terms.
FNZ combines technology, infrastructure, and investment operations in a single state-of-the-art platform that frees its partners to create hyper-personalized and innovative products and services, that are seamlessly aligned with the needs of their clients.
To date, FNZ administers more than $1.5 trillion in client assets and has enabled over 20 million people, from all wealth segments, to invest in an effective, simple, and transparent way, making wealth management accessible to everyone. For more information, please visit www.FNZ.com and follow us on LinkedIn (@FNZ Group).
About YieldX
Founded in 2019 by senior fixed income and fintech professionals, YieldX is customizing and optimizing income investing at scale and with unparalleled efficiency. YieldX’s digital-first environment offers complete flexibility, with a choice of technology and asset management solutions, custom investment universes, and white-labeled offerings for home offices, asset managers, and financial advisors. YieldX seeks to deliver real-time outcomes that enhance results for the client and the firm. For more information about YieldX, visit YieldX.app and for important disclosures, please visit: https://yieldx.app/disclosures/.
