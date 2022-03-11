PHILADELPHIA — President Joe Biden implored House Democrats on Friday to tout the successes of their legislative agenda in this year’s midterm elections, warning that if Republicans retake control of Congress, “all I’ll have is a veto pen.”
Speaking at a party retreat in Philadelphia, Biden specifically encouraged lawmakers to campaign on his pandemic relief American Rescue Plan, which he said lifted people out of poverty, boosted employment and reduced home foreclosures, “because families had money in their pockets.”
“And let’s be clear,” Biden said, leaning into the microphone. “We did it alone, without one single solitary Republican vote.”
Biden rallied House Democrats amid slumping approval ratings, rising gas prices, a legislative slog that delayed the gathering, and ahead of what could be a brutal midterm election cycle for his party. He was set to tour a North Philadelphia elementary school later with Gov. Tom Wolf and Mayor Jim Kenney.
His remarks, and the retreat, were an opportunity for Democrats to unify and strategize their appeals to voters in the coming months.
“We have to show the public the relationship between democracy and their kitchen-table concerns,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in introducing Biden at hotel near Penn’s Landing.
Biden tried to shift the narrative on inflation, which skyrocketed this week to a four-decade high of 7.9%. He blamed a confluence of the pandemic and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, even though inflation was rising well before the war. He said his administration is on track to cut the federal deficit by $1 trillion.
“Democrats didn’t cause this problem. Vladimir Putin did and we’re working on it to fix it,” he said, adding later. “We have to talk about this stuff because the American people think the reason for inflation is the government is spending more money — that’s simply not true.”
House Republicans blasted Biden and Democrats, blaming them — and the American Rescue Plan — for spiraling inflation.
“Now this morning the president is blaming this on Putin, which is unbelievable,” said U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker, R-Pa. “Gas prices were already up ... before the war started.”
Biden acknowledged the work still undone in his term. “Look, we have an ambitious agenda so let’s go get it done,” he said.
Buses of bleary-eyed lawmakers arrived in Philadelphia at about 2 a.m. Thursday from Capitol Hill for the retreat, after negotiations over a $1.5 trillion omnibus spending bill to fund the government stretched into the night, canceling the first day of the conference.
Democrats needed to pass the budget bill by the end of the week to keep the government funded. But some lawmakers were upset by a provision that would have pulled back unused COVID-19 relief money from states to pay for vaccines and research. Lawmakers wound up scrapping that provision but passing the funding bill, which the Senate passed Thursday.
Some 50 immigrants and immigration reform advocates gathered outside the hotel where Biden spoke, with signs, megaphones, and drums.
“Biden has failed on his immigration reform and we are here to express our disappointment and anger and frustration of the administration and Congress,” said Mel Lee, Executive Director of Woori Center.
The crowd demanded Biden fulfill campaign promises for a more “humane immigration system,” including creating a pathway to citizenship for 11 million undocumented people in the country. Activists also called for the closure of immigrant detention centers in Pennsylvania.
At the retreat, congressional Democrats and Biden administration officials met for closed-door strategy sessions on how the party will handle key issues like the economy, inflation, immigration, and foreign policy.
The gathering was also supposed to be an opportunity to unify a party that has struggled to bridge divisions between its moderate and progressive wings ahead of primary elections around the country.
But it started with intraparty discord over what was expected to be an easier budget vote, and then a late drive into Philly — which was further delayed by repair crews clogging up traffic on I-95, Politico reported.
And frustrations over failures to enact more Democratic priorities prompted several lawmakers, including progressive members, to signal that they will call on Biden to advance their agenda through more executive actions.
While in Philadelphia, House Democrats toured Reading Terminal Market and Independence Hall, where they saw a reenactment of the peaceful transfer of power between George Washington and John Adams. DJ Jazzy Jeff performed at a reception Thursday night.
Republicans pointed to Biden’s low approval ratings, citing rising crime and an influx of migrants at the southern border and saying such “crises” would cost some Pennsylvania Democrats their seats in Congress.
”I hope he’s safe and I don’t say that tongue-in-cheek,” said U.S. Rep. Scott Perry R-Pa. “The murder rate in Philadelphia is at a record high.”
———
(Philadelphia Inquirer staff writers Jonathan Tamari and Ximena Conde contributed to this article.)
