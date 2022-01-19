BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 19, 2022--
Follica, Inc. [“Follica”], a biotechnology company developing a regenerative platform designed to treat androgenetic alopecia (AGA), epithelial aging and other related conditions, today announced that survey data on the unmet needs of AGA patients was accepted as a poster presentation at the 2022 Winter Clinical Dermatology Conference held in-person from January 14-19, 2022, in Koloa, Hawaii. The poster titled, “ Unmet Treatment Needs in AGA and Interest in a Novel Therapeutic Approach: Survey Results in >300 AGA Patients, ” provides important insights into the impact of AGA, the inadequacies of currently available treatments and the strong desire for a new therapeutic option described as Follica’s investigational product under development. These survey results will be showcased as an encore presentation at the upcoming 2022 Maui Derm Meeting held in-person and virtually on January 24-28, 2022, in Maui, Hawaii.
Poster Details:
- Authors: Ken Washenik, MD, Department of Dermatology, NYU School of Medicine, New York, NY and President, Bosley Medical Group, Beverly Hills, CA; Jonathan Bissett, Follica, Boston, MA: and Jeffrey Dover, MD, Department of Dermatology, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, CT and SkinCare Physicians, Chestnut Hill, MA.
- Viewing: The poster is available digitally to all conference attendees and can be found on the Follica website.
The online survey was designed to evaluate the attitudes of males with AGA regarding hair loss and their interest in a novel regenerative treatment approach for AGA. Data gathering was conducted by a research firm in July 2021. The survey was completed by 303 qualified respondents who were self-identified males in the U.S. between the ages of 18-49 and suffering from AGA. Results demonstrated a negative impact of AGA, extensive challenges with existing treatments due primarily to low efficacy and cost, and a strong desire for a novel in-office treatment approach.
“Male hair loss is an extremely common complaint among patients in our practice, and unfortunately, we don’t have highly effective ways to address this condition, which has significant impact on our patients’ wellbeing,” said Jeffrey Dover, MD, a renowned dermatologist based in Chestnut Hill, MA, who co-authored the study presented at the Winter Clinical Conference and is a scientific advisor to Follica. “The survey data clearly corroborates the large unmet need for a new treatment paradigm with the potential to grow new hair safely and successfully over a few months compared to years.” Author of over 400 scientific publications and 45 textbooks, Dr. Dover is a pioneer in new technology who specializes in photomedicine, lasers and cosmetic surgery.
Data Highlights from the Survey
- Negative Impact: 64% of respondents indicated their hair loss had a negative impact on their lives. This negative impact was greatest for those with AGA onset within the past 3 years but was still prominent even for those living with the condition for more than 10 years.
- Treatment Experiences: 56% of respondents stated they had never sought treatment for their hair loss. 19% of all subjects tried but did not continue. Reasons cited by both cohorts included poor efficacy or cost; uncertainty on how to seek treatment; or lack of concern with their condition.
- Interest in Novel Treatment Option: 74% of all respondents indicated they were either likely (44%) or extremely likely (31%) to request a new therapeutic approach to AGA described as an investigational in-office treatment, including a product profile and a set of before/after photos.
“We are pleased to share these important data from the patient-voice regarding the impact and needs in hair loss at the Winter Clinical Dermatology Conference,” said Jason Bhardwaj, Chief Executive Officer of Follica. “In our view, the results help quantify the unfulfilled wants and demands in hair regeneration treatments. We are also encouraged to see favorable attitudes toward our investigational approach and look forward to advancing what we project to be a beneficial treatment option that helps improve patients’ quality of life.”
About Androgenetic Alopecia
Androgenetic alopecia represents the most common form of hair loss in men and women, with an estimated 90 million people who are eligible for treatment in the United States alone. Only two drugs, both of which have demonstrated a 12% increase of non-vellus hair count over baseline for their primary endpoints, are currently approved for the treatment of androgenetic alopecia. 1 The most effective current approach for the treatment of hair loss is hair transplant surgery, comprising a range of invasive, expensive procedures for a subset of patients who have enough donor hair to be eligible. As a result, there remains a significant need for safe, effective, non-surgical treatments to grow new hair.
About Follica
Follica is a biotechnology company developing a regenerative platform designed to treat androgenetic alopecia, epithelial aging and other medical indications. Founded by PureTech Health (LSE: PRTC), a co-inventor of the current platform, and a group of world-renowned experts in hair follicle biology and regenerative medicine, Follica’s experimental treatment platform has been shown to stimulate the development of new hair follicles and hair in three previously conducted clinical studies. The company’s proprietary treatment is designed to induce an embryonic window via a device with optimized parameters to initiate hair follicle neogenesis, the formation of new hair follicles from epithelial (skin) stem cells. This process is enhanced through the application of a topical compound. Follica completed an optimization trial, and a Phase 3 registration study in androgenetic alopecia is expected to begin in 2022. Follica’s technology is based on work originating from the University of Pennsylvania that has been further developed by Follica’s internal program. Follica’s extensive IP portfolio includes IP exclusively licensed from the University of Pennsylvania as well as Follica-owned IP. For more information, please visit www.follicabio.com.
1 Olsen EA et al, J Am Acad Dermatol. 2002 Sep;47(3):377-85
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220119005289/en/
KEYWORD: HAWAII MASSACHUSETTS UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HEALTH MEDICAL DEVICES OTHER HEALTH CLINICAL TRIALS RESEARCH SCIENCE BIOTECHNOLOGY
SOURCE: Follica, Inc.
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 01/19/2022 07:00 AM/DISC: 01/19/2022 07:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220119005289/en