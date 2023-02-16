Starting in 2010 the major Wall Street Banks allegedly conceived of a plan to issue large sums of municipal bond debt to municipalities that could not repay the borrowed money. This business strategy set off the largest, best documented, government protected, Ponzi Scheme in American history. The following was taken from Ninth Circuit court documents:
Court documents show that the Securities and Exchange Commission had knowledge of these alleged crimes by 2012 and continued to allow them to take place for almost a decade. In August of 2015 the government of Puerto Rico delivered House of Representative Report 1049 to the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Department of Justice. The report appeared to admit the government of Puerto Rico was running a Ponzi Scheme and requested help from the SEC and DOJ. Help which the agencies denied.
In addition to refusing to help investigate, regulate and prosecute these crimes, the DOJ and SEC apparently withheld that information from the American people. During this time, the House and the Senate passed legislation that would allegedly offer favorable conditions for the participating banks, protecting them from lawsuits and prosecution.
All Congressmen and Senators were informed about the Puerto Rican government's confession and withheld that information from their constituents. Instead, they allegedly claimed that the Puerto Rico Government, the banks, the credit rating agencies, and the bondholders were all innocent victims of a bad economy or a bad tax policy.
Yet court documents show that the SEC and DOJ had full knowledge of these alleged crimes from as early as 2012. The release of over one million pages of Freedom of Information documents, the Puerto Rico House of Representatives Report 1049 and a series of FOMB Reports, leave little doubt that our federal agencies and legislators were allegedly accepting money in exchange for SEC and DOJ cooperation and favorable legislation. In the process, the death toll in Puerto Rico continued to climb from repeated failures of the electric grid.
The only question remaining is - will anyone hold them accountable?
