Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has been positioned as a leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Salesforce Implementation Services 2021 Vendor Assessment (November 2021, IDC #US47073921) for the fifth time.
“In a maturing and highly competitive market, Accenture remains differentiated in both its current offering and strategy for future growth,” said Ali Zaidi, research director, IDC. “As Salesforce keeps adding new solutions to its portfolio, the implementation of Salesforce-based cloud solutions is becoming ever more complex. Accenture possesses the solid industry and business process knowledge, along with the wide-ranging technical expertise needed to help clients achieve desired business outcomes."
Driven by the power of customer data, the report says that, “Accenture reimagines human experiences to grow and transform its businesses. Clients use Accenture to solve complex challenges and accelerate their path to value. Accenture Salesforce Business Group brings expertise of their people across all of Accenture — strategy and consulting, interactive, technology, and operations — to deliver transformation for the company's clients. As one of Salesforce's global strategic partners for over a decade with 34,000+ Salesforce-skilled people and 40,000+ Salesforce certifications, Accenture helps drive innovation in Salesforce implementation initiatives for its customers.”
Debora Corrao, senior managing director, Accenture Salesforce Business Group, said, “Being positioned as a Leader for the fifth time in this report reflects our obsession with helping our clients create meaningful engagements and transformational experiences on the Salesforce platform. We remain steadfast in our commitment to investing in innovation, talent, skills and solutions that drive tangible business value for our clients.”
The IDC MarketScape assessed the capabilities and strategies of Accenture and 11 other vendors based on a comprehensive framework and a set of parameters expected to be most conducive to success in providing Salesforce implementation services in both the short term and the long term.
IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Salesforce Implementation Services 2021 Vendor Assessment is available here.
For more information on the Accenture and Salesforce relationship, visit https://www.accenture.com/salesforce
About IDC MarketScape
IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.
About Accenture
Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services — all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 674,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners, and communities. Visit us at accenture.com.
