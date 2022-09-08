NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022--
Inc. has revealed that Techfino LLC is No. 3215 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
“We credit our outstanding team of functional and technical NetSuite consultants for consistently delivering projects on-time and on-budget for NetSuite implementations, NetSuite optimizations, NetSuite integrations and NetSuite Support,” said Bryan Willman, Managing Partner.
“Our team’s expert-level capabilities and dedication to delivering measurable results have given us the reputation of being the proven and trusted NetSuite partner for enterprise level organizations – translating directly into our rapid growth without compromising our quality standards,” adds Wiktor Borowiec, Managing Partner.
The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.
Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine.
“The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today.”
“Our white glove approach is extremely hands on and we continuously evaluate the health of all our projects so that we can deliver exceptional results. In addition, our continued growth can also be attributed to our company culture of hiring only the most qualified NetSuite consultants and providing them with a clear career path and mentorship program. Our excellent retention of employees validates our employees’ desire to deliver extraordinary service and results in client satisfaction,” finishes Bryan Willman, Managing Partner.
About Techfino LLC
Headquartered in Philadelphia, this international consultancy specializes in designing, implementing, and managing best-in-class cloud solutions. From NetSuite licensing and implementation, training, integrations and optimizations, to support through our ContinuedSuccess program, Techfino is hyper-focused on solving the demanding challenges of ever-changing business models across a multitude of vertical industries.
Techfino has also developed several proprietary data management products for NetSuite including the latest CleanSweep Archive app. For more information about Techfino LLC, their products and service offerings, visit www.Techfino.com.
More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000
Methodology
Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places. The top 500 companies on the Inc. 5000 are featured in Inc. magazine’s September issue. The entire Inc. 5000 can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.
About Inc.
The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.
For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, visit http://conference.inc.com/.
