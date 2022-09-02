NORFOLK, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 2, 2022--
Unite Health Share Ministries ™ (UHSM), a nonprofit, faith-based healthcare sharing ministry supporting a community of Christian believers through member-to-member healthcare sharing, introduced two initiatives meant to enhance and bring awareness to members' wellness: #MentalHealthMonday and #FaithFridays. Partnering with mental health expert and advocate Brittney Moses, Mental Health Monday focuses on mental fitness, with Faith Fridays focusing on spiritual wellness.
At the beginning of each week, Moses offers inspiration and positivity on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn; in the same breadth, Faith Fridays concludes each week with light, love and an uplifting spirit. Through its digital newsletter, UHSM's Faith Friday offers members and the general public a verse of the week, what the verse means to its shared community, a weekly prayer; an uplifting or thoughtful quote; and a featured organization or person. The public is invited to follow along on social media and encourages readers to visit UHSM's Prayer Request page to connect, engage and pray for the community.
"I am so excited to partner with UHSM to bring you mental health Mondays! That means every Monday, on the [UHSM social media] account, we'll bring you a word of encouragement, a tip, a reminder to take care of your mind and soul at the intersection of faith and mental health. [One] that we hope will edify and uplift your day, give you a mental reset, and benefit others. So, be sure to share and stay tuned," Brittney Moses said at the start of #MentalHealthMonday.
Following a holistic, evidence-based approach to mental health, Moses advocates for integrating faith, culture and wellness; a shared vision with UHSM. As part of the desire to inspire and improve the lives of others, UHSM and Moses bring positive quotes, thoughtful ideas and impactful lessons for improving and working with one's mental health daily. As a platform for a preventative and proactive approach, UHSM embodies and supports taking one's health into one's hands through holistic, natural, thoughtful and faithful means. Members are provided with special perks from communities nationwide to improve physical, spiritual and mental health, including free subscriptions to Noom, FitBod, Pray.com, Right Now Media and so much more!
While offering preventative and proactive healthcare perks is important, UHSM and its members also value regular, yearly steps, such as wellness visits and physicals. It provides its members access to an expansive PHCS ® PPO network of over 1.2 million Primary Care Providers (PCP), medical providers, specialists, urgent care and hospitals across the United States. Members also have access to low-cost, pre-negotiated rates for medications through the UHSM Rx network, open to members upon membership. UHSM also works to employ services to help understand programs, plans and providers in a specific area; now that's white glove service. It actively seeks further connections, partnerships, affiliations and nonprofit organizations to support the shared mission, vision, and values. UHSM is a proud supporter of Cancer Kinship; California Love Drop; The Orange County Soccer Club Community Corner; Jarett Andretti, of Andretti Autosport; Pray.com; extreme endurance cyclist, Grant Lottering; Amon-Ra St. Brown, of the Detroit Lions; the Noom App; the FitBod App; The International Christian Coaching Institute (ICC); and Fireside Ministry.
If interested in partnering or connecting with UHSM or learning more about how UHSM shares with the great community of Christian Believers, please contact www.marketing@uhsm.org.
ABOUT UHSM
UHSM Health Share is a nonprofit, faith-based health sharing ministry that facilitates member-to-member healthcare sharing among fellow Christians, serving as a connector to administer medical cost sharing through our programs. Christian healthcare is chosen by millions each year over traditional insurance plans, and We Share programs by UHSM stand alone as the only health sharing that offers members true prescription coverage through the Rx network. UHSM members can also access care through nearly one million doctors, hospitals and specialists in the First Health PPO Network, a wholly owned subsidiary of Aetna Inc. Additionally, all members can contact the DocDay™ telehealth network seven days a week for diagnoses, treatment, lab orders and prescriptions related to more than 40 health conditions. Headquartered in Norfolk, VA, UHSM offers its members simple, fair, and friendly healthcare programs. The UHSM mission is to help Christian families fulfill their God-given purpose to care for one another, foster holistic wellbeing, and positively impact our communities in need.
The UHSM mission is to unite the community of Believers, all Christians, regardless of denomination or church affiliation, to identify, foster, and facilitate education, charitable outreach, programs, and services for the communities of like-minded religious individuals, those that desire to honor their personal, sincerely held religious beliefs, as set forth in the Bible, as well as to provide benevolence to others, as Christ did.
