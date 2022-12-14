Forbes 30 Under 30 Recognizes Curi Bio Co-founder & CBO Elliot Fisher on 2023 List

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 14, 2022--
Curi Bio is proud to announce that Co-founder and Chief Business Officer Elliot Fisher has been listed as one of Forbes 30 Under 30 in healthcare.
In this 12th annual 30 Under 30 list, Forbes recognizes a set of tomorrow’s brightest young professionals in 20 separate categories, each of which showcase how the leaders are boldly tackling the problems of today.
Curi Bio develops platforms to build and measure functional models of human tissues for drug discovery. Curi Bio aims to reduce reliance on animal models in drug development, which often fail to predict human clinical outcomes. Curi’s core platforms - including NanoSurface ™, Cytostretcher ™, Mantarray ™, Nautilus ™, and Pulse ™ - enable drug developers to measure key phenotypes from healthy and disease model human engineered tissues, providing more predictive, human-relevant data at the earliest stages of drug discovery and development.
Curi Bio closed 2021 with an oversubscribed $10 million Series A financing and has continued to build momentum on a mission to accelerate the discovery of next generation human medicines.
“We’re rapidly advancing a portfolio of high-fidelity models of neuromuscular and cardiovascular diseases, especially in disease areas where there is still high unmet clinical need,” said Elliot Fisher, Curi Bio’s Co-founder and CBO. “I’m deeply honored and grateful for Forbes’ recognition of the impactful work our team is doing at Curi Bio.”
