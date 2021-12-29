Forbes Names LBMC a 2022 America’s Best Tax and Accounting Firm in the Nation

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 29, 2021--
LBMC, a top advisory and business consulting firm in the nation, proudly announces that it has been recognized as a 2022 Forbes America’s Best Tax and Accounting Firm. This is the second year in a row for LBMC to be named to Forbes’ prestigious list, this year achieving placement on both the top Tax and Accounting lists.
“We are proud to be recognized by Forbes for the second straight year and are honored to earn spots on both esteemed lists this year,” said Jeff Drummonds, LBMC’s CEO. “We are grateful for the recommendations from our clients and partners illustrating our culture that supports a superb client experience. Business leaders want and need trusted advisors who can provide unique solutions, and we’re grateful for their confidence in our ability to help them grow.” (Graphic: Business Wire)
The award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world’s leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. Forbes and Statista created the list through an independent survey of tax and accounting professionals who provided more than 4,000 responses. Recommendations from professionals working at tax and accounting firms (peers) as well as professionals working with tax and accounting firms (clients) were considered. LBMC was one of only 177 firms named to both lists.
The Forbes awards follow LBMC’s recognition earlier this year by Accounting Today as Top 100 Firm, Pacesetter for Growth, and leader in the Southeast. LBMC was also recently named a Great Place to Work for the second consecutive year.
About LBMC
LBMC is a Top 50 Firm in the nation serving approximately 10,000 clients with diverse needs across a spectrum of industries. Named a 2021 Best Workplace in Consulting & Professional Services, LBMC has more than 750 team members across the nation, with offices in Chattanooga, Nashville (Brentwood), and Knoxville, TN, and Charlotte, NC. Founded in 1984 as a traditional accounting firm, LBMC has expanded its focus to meet a broad range of advisory and business consulting needs for its diverse client base. Today, LBMC and the LBMC Family of Companies are industry leaders in financial, human resources, technology, information security, staffing and wealth advisory services for businesses and individuals. For more information, visit www.lbmc.com.
