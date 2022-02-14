LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 14, 2022--
Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), an innovator at the front line of business with solutions and partners that deliver a performance edge, today announced it has been named to Forbes’ list of America’s Best Employers for 2022. Based on recommendations from current employees and industry professionals, Zebra made the list of top midsized companies by scoring positively on work-related topics including diversity, working conditions, salary, potential for development and company image.
This marks the sixth consecutive year Zebra made the published list (no list was published in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic). In addition to ranking #79 among the top 500 midsize employers, Zebra ranked #3 in the midsize category of the highly competitive and diverse “Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Technology Hardware & Equipment” industry.
“We take pride in fostering a culture that is inclusive, diverse and collaborative,” said Jeff Schmitz, Chief Human Resources and Marketing Officer. “Our responsibility is to our people, providing them with the support and tools they need to reinvent workflows in the increasingly on-demand economy, while channeling their skills and passions toward causes they and the Zebra community care about.”
Zebra’s values of integrity, teamwork, agility, accountability, and innovation are practiced by 9,800 employees across 55 countries. Alongside more than 10,000 partners, Zebra supports customers with innovative digital solutions to enable automation and improve business operations. The company brings diverse people and big ideas together in a collaborative environment to transform the edge of the enterprise.
“This recognition reinforces our belief that helping our people define paths to fulfilling careers is what sustains our ability reimagine the future of work on the front line,” added Schmitz. “We are honored to be named one of America’s best employers and will continue to support our changemakers, innovators and doers each day.”
Forbes and Statista selected the America’s Best Employers 2022 through an independent survey applied to a vast sample of approximately 60,000 American employees working for companies with more than 1,000 employees in America. Across 25 industry sectors, 1,000 employers have been awarded, including 500 large employers and 500 midsize employers. The evaluation was based on direct and indirect recommendations from employees that were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family. Employee evaluations also included other employers in their respective industries that stood out either positively or negatively.
The full list of America’s Best Employers can be found on the Forbes website.
KEY TAKEAWAYS
- Zebra Technologies has been named to Forbes’ America’s Best Midsize Employers list for the sixth consecutive year.
- The company ranked #79 among the top 500 midsize employers and #3 in the “Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Technology Hardware & Equipment” industry.
- Forbes’ list is an annual ranking of the top 1,000 employers, based on direct and indirect recommendations from employees.
ABOUT ZEBRATECHNOLOGIES
Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers organizations to thrive in the on-demand economy by making every front-line worker and asset at the edge visible, connected and fully optimized. With an ecosystem of more than 10,000 partners across more than 100 countries, Zebra serves customers of all sizes – including 94% of the Fortune 100 – with an award-winning portfolio of hardware, software, services and solutions that digitize and automate workflows. Supply chains are more dynamic, customers and patients are better served, and workers are more engaged when they utilize Zebra innovations that help them sense, analyze and act in real time. Zebra recently expanded its industrial automation portfolio with its Fetch Robotics acquisition and increased its machine vision and AI software capabilities with the acquisitions of Adaptive Vision and antuit.ai. Zebra is #25 on Newsweek’s inaugural list of America’s 100 Most Loved Workplaces and #79 on Forbes ’ list of America’s 500 Best Midsize Employers. Learn more at www.zebra.com or sign up for news alerts. Follow Zebra’s Your Edge blog, LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook, and check out our Story Hub: Zebra Perspectives.
ZEBRA and the stylized Zebra head are trademarks of Zebra Technologies Corp., registered in many jurisdictions worldwide. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2022 Zebra Technologies Corp. and/or its affiliates.
