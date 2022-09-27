AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2022--
Global security leader Forcepoint announced that the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP ® ) has approved the Forcepoint ONE all-in-one cloud platform. FedRAMP is a U.S. government-wide program that certifies that cloud-based software can be trusted to secure and accelerate cloud adoption for federal agencies. Forcepoint’s “Authorized” designation from FedRAMP indicates that Forcepoint ONE meets 325 security controls for NIST 800-53 compliance requirements.
“As a trusted security partner and advisor to the government for over 30 years, Forcepoint’s Authorized certification shows how seriously we take our covenant with our federal customers,” said Sean Berg, President of Global Governments and Critical Infrastructure for Forcepoint. “The FedRAMP authorization process assures agencies that Forcepoint ONE’s security and access controls meet the high standards required to protect government systems and infrastructure. Simplifying security through Forcepoint’s unique Data-first SASE approach gives agency leaders greater confidence that they can easily adopt Zero Trust, control access and data use, and take advantage of cloud transformation efforts without wasting time, effort, and money.”
Forcepoint ONE is the converged, cloud-delivered platform for Security Service Edge (SSE, the security component of SASE) that protects agency employees and contractors working remotely as they use web, cloud and private applications. Forcepoint’s all-in-one cloud platform enables security teams to manage one set of policies via a single console for cloud-delivered gateway technologies like Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), Secure Web Gateway (SWG), and Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA). Integrated, inline threat protection and DLP provide consistent control for many types of users from government employees to partners, to prevent malware, and stop loss or misuse of sensitive data.
- CASB provides identity-based access controls so people on managed or unmanaged devices can easily and safely use government-sanctioned cloud apps. Forcepoint’s unique reverse proxy technology also makes it easy to securely connect personal devices of employees, consultants, contractors, and auditors.
- SWG monitors and safeguards interactions with any website. This includes blocking access to websites based on category, blocking downloads of malware, blocking uploads of confidential data to personal accounts, and detecting shadow IT. Forcepoint SWG features a unified agent that runs locally on Windows and macOS devices to enable smart routing of web traffic, offering up twice the throughput of competitors.
- ZTNA controls access to private applications hosted behind a firewall from both managed devices and BYOD, without needing VPNs. ZTNA and CASB together deliver identity-based access controls for internal apps and cloud apps seamlessly, providing them side by side through the same SSO page to simplify the user experience.
- DLP consistently protects sensitive data across the cloud, the web, and private apps, even agentlessly, all from one console.
About Forcepoint
Forcepoint simplifies security for global businesses and governments. Forcepoint’s all-in-one, truly cloud-native platform makes it easy to adopt Zero Trust and prevent the theft or loss of sensitive data and intellectual property no matter where people are working. Based in Austin, Texas, Forcepoint creates safe, trusted environments for customers and their employees in more than 150 countries. Engage with Forcepoint on www.forcepoint.com, Twitter and LinkedIn.
