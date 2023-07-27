Ford Motor Co. increased its full-year guidance by $2 billion in adjusted operating income after the Dearborn automaker on Thursday reported $1.9 billion net income in the second quarter of 2023.
That profit is nearly triple what it was a year ago. Ford increased its full-year guidance for adjusted operating profits to between $11 billion and $12 billion from $9 billion and $11 billion from improvements in supply chain, higher volumes, new Super Duty trucks and lower commodity costs. Additionally, projections of adjusted free cash flow increased to between $6.5 billion and $7 billion from about $6 billion.
"I hope that we can be boringly predictable," CEO Jim Farley said during an earnings call, "when it comes to execution and delivering financials that are extremely ambitious, and dynamic, and creating the Ford of the future."
But Ford predicted a greater loss from its EV business than expected. The company says it now expects to lose $4.5 billion from its Ford Model e division in 2023 after previously saying it would lose $3 billion. In the second quarter, the segment posted a $1.08 billion operating loss on revenue of $1.8 billion for the quarter.
The automaker now says it expects to reach an EV run rate of 600,000 vehicles in 2024. It previously said it would reach production of 2 million vehicle in 2026, but John Lawler, Ford's chief financial officer, said it no longer is committed to that timeline.
"We know that (EV) intention is good, because intention is about 20 to 30% of customers, but the take rate's only about 7%," he said on a call. "And so that tells us that they're too expensive. There's a pricing issue."
That tracks with Ford's decision earlier this month to lower the price on its F-150 Lightning pickup truck. It finished plant upgrades at its Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn for increased capacity, and battery material has decreased.
The lowest-price Pro model's suggested retail price fell to $49,995 from $59,974, though its remains above the $39,974 price at which it launched in April 2022 following a few price hikes. The Lariat 510A model's price declined to $69,995 from $76,974.
Ford, though, still is targeting an 8% operating profit margin for its EV business by the end of 2026, and a 10% adjusted operating profit margin for the company as a whole. Adjusted EBIT margins fell to 8.4% from 9.3% in the second quarter.
The financial results were on quarterly revenue of $45 billion, up 12% year-over-year. Ford's adjusted earnings before interest and taxes increased to $3.8 billion, up 2.7% from a year ago.
Ford's $3.7 billion net income for the first half of the year, up from a loss of $2.4 billion in 2022, puts it below its crosstown rivals. GM on Tuesday reported net income for the first half of 2023 was up 7% year-over-year at $4.9 billion, while it achieved $2.5 billion in the second quarter. Stellantis NV, which only reports earnings semiannually, posted a net profit of $12.1 billion, up 37% year-over-year for the first six months of the year.
The financial results come after executives of the Detroit automakers started bargaining earlier this month with the United Auto Workers for a new contract. Their current contracts are set to expire Sept. 14, and UAW leaders are seeking to recoup benefits lost during the Great Recession and bankruptcies such as cost-of-living allowances, eliminate wage tiers and secure jobs in the electrification transition.
The automaker listed the negotiations as a potential headwind for its increased guidance. Lawler noted the potential for the cost of a ratification bonus once an agreement is approved.
"There will be costs that will be associated with a new contract, and that's about as far as we're going to go," he said. "But I think it would be inappropriate for us not to acknowledge that there will be costs associated with the contract. We know that we have to plan for that as part of our business."
Operating profits for Ford Pro, its commercial products and services unit, nearly tripled from a year ago to $2.39 billion on revenue of $15.6 billion. Ford expects its operating profits to be nearly $8 billion in 2023, up from the previously stated $6 billion.
The operating profits from Ford Blue, the automaker's hybrid and fossil fuel-powered business, was $2.31 billion on revenue of $25 billion after the segment lost money last year. The company says it will contribute about $8 billion in operating profits this year, up from $7 billion.
Ford shares were falling 1.2% to $13.56 after closing at $13.73 on Thursday after it posted its results.
©2023 www.detroitnews.com. Visit at detroitnews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.