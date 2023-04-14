DEARBORN, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 14, 2023--

Ford Motor Company and Ford Motor Credit Company will release their first quarter 2023 financial results at 4:05 p.m. ET on Tuesday, May 2.

At 5:00 p.m. ET the same day, Jim Farley, president and chief executive officer; John Lawler, chief financial officer; and other members of the Ford senior management team will host a conference call to discuss the results. Representatives of the investment community will be able to ask questions during the call.

The presentation and supporting material will be available at www.shareholder.ford.com.

 

Ford Earnings Call – Tuesday, May 2, at 5 p.m. ET

Toll-Free: 1-844-763-8274
International: 1-412-717-9224
Registration beforehand is strongly recommended to expedite access to the call
Webcast: www.shareholder.ford.com

Replay – Available after 8 p.m. ET Tuesday, May 2 through Tuesday, May 9

Toll-Free: 1-877-344-7529
International: 1-412-317-0088
Canada Toll Free: 1-855-669-9658
Conference ID: 1608098
Webcast: www.shareholder.ford.com

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan, committed to helping build a better world, where every person is free to move and pursue their dreams. The company’s Ford+ plan for growth and value creation combines existing strengths, new capabilities and always-on relationships with customers to enrich experiences for customers and deepen their loyalty. Ford develops and delivers innovative, must-have Ford trucks, sport utility vehicles, commercial vans and cars and Lincoln luxury vehicles, along with connected services. The company does that through three customer-centered business segments: Ford Blue, engineering iconic gas-powered and hybrid vehicles; Ford Model e, inventing breakthrough EVs along with embedded software that defines exceptional digital experiences for all customers; and Ford Pro, helping commercial customers transform and expand their businesses with vehicles and services tailored to their needs. Additionally, Ford is pursuing mobility solutions through Ford Next, and provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company. Ford employs about 173,000 people worldwide. More information about the company and its products and services is available atcorporate.ford.com.

For news releases, related materials and high-resolution photos and video, visit www.media.ford.com.

