North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Rain and snow this evening. A few rain showers overnight - otherwise, mostly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%..

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening. A few rain showers overnight - otherwise, mostly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%.