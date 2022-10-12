DEARBORN, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022--
Senior leaders from Ford will review the company’s third-quarter 2022 financial performance and full-year expectations – in the context of the Ford+ plan for growth and value creation – during a fireside chat hosted by Bank of America automotive equity analyst John Murphy on Thursday, Oct. 27, at 1:00 p.m. ET.
From Ford, the webcast will feature:
- John Lawler, chief financial officer and interim chief global supply chain officer
- Lisa Drake, vice president, Electric Vehicle Industrialization, Ford Model e, and
- Lynn Antipas Tyson, executive director, Investor Relations
Ford plans to announce its third-quarter financial results after the close of market the day prior, on Wednesday, Oct. 26.
The discussion will focus on significant progress made against the Ford+ plan, including to scale development and delivery of breakthrough connected electric vehicles from its Ford Model e business unit.
The fireside chat can be viewed online. Additional information is available at shareholder.ford.com.
