FILE - In this Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018 photo, Loyola University New Orleans President Tania Tetlow speaks during an interview with the Associated Press in New Orleans. The first woman and first layperson to become president of a 110-year-old Jesuit university in New Orleans will make the same history at an older Jesuit university in New York. Loyola University-New Orleans and Fordham University said in news releases Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, that Tetlow will start July 1 as Fordham's next president.