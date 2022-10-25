Three disturbances have popped up in the Atlantic ocean over the past few days, the latest one in the Caribbean that has a low chance of tropical formation.
None of the systems pose an imminent threat to Florida as of Tuesday morning.
The system closest to Florida popped up in the 8 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center on Tuesday. The disturbance was situated in the eastern Caribbean Sea. Forecasters say it’s possible the disturbance will become a low pressure system by early this weekend. The Hurricane Center said environmental conditions will be good for some gradual development as the system drifts to the west or west-northwest over the eastern Caribbean this weekend.
Currently, the Hurricane Center says the system has a low chance of forming — 20% over the next five days.
The disturbance with the greatest chance of formation — 40% — is in the northwestern Atlantic, just west-northwest of Bermuda, according to the Hurricane Center. However, forecasters say environmental conditions are becoming less viable for the system’s development and the chance of it becoming a short-lived tropical depression is decreasing.
The disturbance is expected to move north toward cooler water and into a region of “unfavorable upper-level winds” by tonight, likely stopping any further development.
Another system, just below the northwestern Atlantic one, is expected to form midway between Puerto Rico and Bermuda in the next couple of days. After that, environmental conditions appear to be conducive for some gradual development, the Hurricane Center said. Forecasters expect the system to meander over the southwestern Atlantic over the weekend.
The system has a 30% chance of forming within the next five days.
