PONTIAC, Mich. — A forensic psychiatrist who met with the teen accused of fatally shooting four students at Oxford High School in November 2021 contends he did not meet the criteria for psychosis or other major mental health disorders.
Testifying during the final day of a hearing on Friday in Oakland County Circuit Court to determine if it's fair to sentence Ethan Crumbley to life in prison without parole, Dr. Lisa Anacker said after her review of the teen, she found he did not meet the statutory definition of being mentally ill, despite testimony from a previous witness that the shooter was mentally ill. Anacker said he showed no signs of disorganized speech, no signs of psychosis and it would be very unusual for someone to "turn off" psychosis and function without issues.
"He did not meet criteria for a substantial disorder of thought or mood specifically at the time of shooting," said Dr. Anacker who met with the shooter in May of 2022.
Anacker, a staff psychiatrist and consulting forensic examiner at the state's Center for Forensic Psychiatry who has done hundreds of examinations, said she reviewed videos of the teen during and after the shooting, as well as jail records. She said she did not see any signs of psychosis or hallucinations, which should have been noticeable if the shooter's self-reports of hallucinations were true.
She didn't dispute that the teen may have been depressed and had low moods, but said he did not meet the requirements for major depressive disorder, including disorganized speech.
Anacker's testimony comes several weeks after another expert called by the shooter's attorney, Colin King, a psychologist, testified that the shooter was psychotic and that his parents ignored pleas for help.
Crumbley's attorney, Paulette Loftin, earlier criticized Anacker and asked Oakland Circuit Judge Kwame Rowe to exclude her testimony, along with the testimony of all the victims and witnesses of the shooting. Anacker interviewed the shooter in March 2022 but did not do any testing to determine his mental state, Loftin wrote. Rowe denied Loftin's request.
After her testimony, Rowe will conclude the hearing and make his decision on whether the shooter should get life without parole for killing four of his classmates at Oxford High School in November 2021 and injuring six others and a teacher. If Rowe decides life without parole is not fair, he can sentence the shooter to a term of years. The range has to be 25 to 40 for the minimum sentence and a maximum of 60 years.
Rowe's decision will be issued at a later date.
The shooter pleaded guilty to killing Tate Myre, 16; Madisyn Baldwin, 17; Hana St. Juliana, 14; and Justin Shilling, 17. He also pleaded guilty to injuring six other students and a teacher, who was the only injured victim to testify during the shooter's hearing.
Friday's hearing follows several days of emotional testimony in late July in which several witnesses, including a teacher at Oxford High School who was injured, described the shooting and its aftermath. The shooter's defense team, meanwhile, has presented evidence that he struggled with depression and paranoid thoughts but did not receive the help he said he needed from his parents.
The teen's parents, Jennifer and James Crumbley, are also charged in connection with the shooting. Both face four counts of involuntary manslaughter. The case is currently pending in the Michigan Supreme Court after the Crumbleys' attorneys appealed a district court judge's decision to have them stand trial in Oakland County Circuit Court.
