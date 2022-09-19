SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2022--
ForeSee Medical today announced it has launched The ForeSee App on Salesforce AppExchange, empowering customers to increase the profitability of Medicare Advantage risk contracts. The ForeSee App assists Salesforce Health Cloud users RAF scores and improves HCC coding productivity.
Integrated directly with Salesforce, The ForeSee App is currently available on AppExchange at https://appexchange.salesforce.com/appxListingDetail?listingId=a0N3u00000PH6VlEAL
The ForeSee App
Using artificial intelligence including NLP and machine learning, The ForeSee App discovers diseases from text notes and EHR data, then empowers users with HCC risk adjustment support at the point of care, integrated seamlessly with EHRs.
Comments on the News
“The labor required to perfect coding related to disease risk scores RAF scores has increased the administrative and financial burden for risk-bearing entities such as provider groups and payers related to caring for Medicare Advantage patients,” said Dr. Sol Lizerbram, ForeSee Medical Co-Founder and Executive Chairman. “Using artificial intelligence in healthcare is the future of financial success and quality of care in the risk-adjusted payment model.”
“The ForeSee App is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as they power digital transformation for customers by leveraging AI that assists users in accurately documenting the appropriate set of codes that relate to a patient," said Woodson Martin, GM of Salesforce AppExchange.
About Salesforce AppExchange
Salesforce AppExchange, the world’s leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies, developers, and entrepreneurs to build, market and grow in entirely new ways. With more than 7,000 listings, 10 million customer installs and 117,000 peer reviews, AppExchange connects customers of all sizes and across industries to ready-to-install or customizable apps and Salesforce-certified consultants to solve any business challenge.
About ForeSee Medical
For healthcare organizations looking to succeed in the evolution to value-based care delivery models, ForeSee Medical is a specialized software platform designed to increase the profitability of Medicare Advantage risk contracts. Using AI including NLP and machine learning, ForeSee Medical perfects HCC risk adjustment scores, empowering providers to positively influence health outcomes. More information at foreseemed.com
