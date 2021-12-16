SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 16, 2021--
ForeSee Medical, Inc., has been selected as a strategic partner by the American Osteopathic Association (AOA), the nation’s largest professional organization dedicated to the osteopathic profession, one of the fastest-growing health care professions in the country. The AOA is offering ForeSee’s HCC risk adjustment coding software solution as a resource for physician members looking to increase the quality of care and profitability of their Medicare risk contracts.
ForeSee’s risk adjustment software helps organizations perfect their RAF scores and improve HCC coding productivity 5 to 10-fold. Disease detection algorithms and machine learned natural language processing rationalize patient data across the healthcare system. Using Artificial Intelligence, diseases are discovered from text notes and EHR data such as hospital discharge summaries and specialty consult PDF’s. The result is insightful HCC risk adjustment support, at the point of care, that integrates seamlessly with EHRs.
“In service of more than 168,000 members of the osteopathic medical profession, the AOA collaborates with its partner organization, the American Osteopathic Information Association, to connect our members with innovative technology solutions that simplify administrative processes and enable physicians to focus on providing quality patient care,” said AOA CEO Kevin M. Klauer, D.O., EJD.
“Using the ForeSee ESP ® software, physicians and their staff can rely on prospective decision support, unlike other software that only recaptures data from previous years,” said Sol Lizerbram, DO, Executive Chairman and Co-Founder of ForeSee. “Using artificial intelligence in healthcare is the future to financial success and quality of care in the risk-adjusted payment model.”
Osteopathic physicians are invited to visit foreseemed.com/aoa for special member benefits.
About ForeSee
ForeSee Medical is a specialized software platform designed to increase the profitability of Medicare Advantage risk contracts. Using A.I. including NLP and machine learning, ForeSee Medical perfects HCC risk adjustment scores, empowering providers to positively influence health outcomes. More information atforeseemed.com.
About the AOA
The American Osteopathic Association (AOA) represents more than 168,000 osteopathic physicians (DOs) and osteopathic medical students; promotes public health; encourages scientific research; serves as the primary certifying body for DOs; and is the accrediting agency for osteopathic medical schools. To learn more about DOs and the osteopathic philosophy of medicine, visit www.osteopathic.org.
