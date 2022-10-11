LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2022--
Today, Forever 21 announced plans to open 14 new stores across the US, starting with a new location at the Gran Plaza Outlets in Calexico, which opened this past August. The Calexico, CA store is the first in a series of Forever 21 openings across America scheduled through June 2023.
“We’re seeing even more consumers returning to the in-store shopping experience,” says Forever 21 CEO, Winnie Park. “While our online business remains strong and a key component of our growth strategy, we love interacting with our consumers in-store. We’re excited to open 14 new locations and bring Forever 21’s LA style and attitude to our consumers.”
In addition to the Calexico, CA opening, Forever 21 will unveil stores at Chicago Premium Outlets in Aurora, IL, Warwick Mall in Warwick, RI, Las Vegas Premium Outlets North in Las Vegas, NV, The Outlets of Des Moines in Altoona, IA, Grove City Premium Outlets in Grove City, PA, Norfolk Premium Outlets in Norfolk, VA, Cape Cod Mall in Hyannis, MA, The Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta in Woodstock, GA, Mayaguez Mall in Mayaguez, PR, Leesburg Premium Outlets in Leesburg, VA, Florida Keys Premium Outlets in Florida City, FL, The Outlets at Tejon in Tejon Ranch, CA and Ross Park Mall in Pittsburgh, PA.
“Consumers are once again enjoying the benefits of shopping in-store and are purchasing for a range of activities such as expanded social events or a wardrobe refresh as they return to the office,” says Jacob Hawkins, Forever 21 Chief Marketing, Digital and Omni Officer. “We’re also seeing even more customers choosing the buy online, pick up in-store option, and these 14 new stores reflect our commitment to ensuring we have the local inventory to meet demand for this increasingly popular omni shopping model.”
At each new location, Forever 21 will celebrate with grand opening events and special promotions, including gift card giveaways, gifts with purchase and food and beverages to welcome the community. New stores will also be decorated with a variety of fun photo op moments to help guests share the festivities and their in-store experience.
About Forever 21
Forever 21 is a fashion industry leader making the latest trends accessible to all while inspiring unique style and confidence. With a renewed focus on the customer experience, the brand offers high style designs and fashion basics with compelling values and a dynamic store environment. While driving innovation across e-commerce and digital to expand access and convenience, the brand continues to strengthen its positioning as today’s preferred destination for the fashionable consumer. Forever 21 is located in more than 572 freestanding locations globally and online. For more information visit Forever21.com.
