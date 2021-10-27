COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 27, 2021--
Forge Biologics, a gene therapy-focused contract development and manufacturing organization, announced today that Timothy J. Miller, Ph.D., Forge’s CEO, President, and Co-Founder, will deliver a company presentation at the Jefferies Gene Therapy / Editing Summit on Thursday, October 28, at 12:30 p.m. ET.
The conference will take place October 27-28, 2021 virtually. A live replay of the presentation will be available on the Jefferies conference website for 30 days following the presentation: https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff208/forge/1993455.
The Forge Biologics leadership team, including Dr. Miller; John Maslowski, Chief Commercial Officer; Christina Perry, Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations; and Magdalena Tyrpien, Vice President and Head of Business Development, will be available for 1:1 meetings virtually throughout the conference.
About Forge Biologics
Forge Biologics is a hybrid gene therapy contract manufacturing and therapeutics development company. Forge’s mission is to enable access to life changing gene therapies and help bring them from idea to reality. Forge has a 175,000 square foot facility in Columbus, Ohio, The Hearth, to serve as its headquarters. The Hearth is a custom-designed cGMP facility dedicated to AAV vector manufacturing and will host end-to-end manufacturing services to accelerate gene therapy programs from preclinical through clinical and commercial stage manufacturing. By taking a patients-first approach, Forge aims to accelerate the timelines of these transformative medicines for those who need them the most. To learn more, visit www.forgebiologics.com.
