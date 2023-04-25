SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 25, 2023--

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: FRGE), a leading private securities marketplace, today announced that it will report first quarter 2023 financial results on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. Management will host a conference call and webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, following the release of its earnings materials, to discuss the Company's financial and business results.

What: Forge Global Holdings First Quarter 2023 Call

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Dial-In: To access the conference call via telephone please dial 1 (888) 440-4165 or 1 (646) 960-0858 for callers outside the United States and enter the conference ID 5410143.

Webcast: A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/953165439 or from the “Events & Presentations” section of the company’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.forgeglobal.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

For more information visit ir.forgeglobal.com

About Forge

Forge is a leading provider of marketplace infrastructure, data services and technology solutions for private market participants. Forge Securities is a registered broker-dealer and a Member of FINRA that operates an alternative trading system.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230425005066/en/

CONTACT: Investor Relations Contact:

Dominic Paschel

ir@forgeglobal.comMedia Contact:

Lindsay Riddell

press@forgeglobal.com

KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES DATA MANAGEMENT TECHNOLOGY FINANCE SOFTWARE FINTECH

SOURCE: Forge Global

Copyright Business Wire 2023.

PUB: 04/25/2023 04:10 PM/DISC: 04/25/2023 04:09 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230425005066/en

Copyright Business Wire 2023.

Trending Video

Recommended for you