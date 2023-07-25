SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 25, 2023--
Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (“Forge,” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FRGE), a leading private securities marketplace, today announced that it will report second quarter 2023 financial results on Tuesday, August 8, 2023. Management will host a conference call and webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, following the release of its earnings materials, to discuss the Company's financial and business results.
What: Forge Global Holdings, Inc. - Second Quarter 2023 Call
When: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time
Dial-In: To access the conference via telephone, please dial 1 (888) 440-4165, or 1 (646) 960-0858 for callers outside the United States, and enter the conference ID 5410143.
Webcast: A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/478870420 or from the “Events & Presentations” section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.forgeglobal.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx
About Forge
Forge is a leading provider of marketplace infrastructure, data services and technology solutions for private market participants. Forge Securities LLC is a registered broker-dealer and a Member of FINRA that operates an alternative trading system.
CONTACT: Investor Relations Contact:
Dominic Paschel
ir@forgeglobal.comMedia Contact:
Lindsay Riddell
