Inc. magazine revealed yesterday that Forge Health, a leading provider of value-based mental health and substance use care with a proven, national payor-validated ability to drive clinical outcomes, is No. 792 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies.
The Inc. 5000 provides a unique look at the most successful companies within the U.S. economy’s most dynamic segment - its independent small businesses – and is widely regarded as an indicator of things to come. Many of today’s biggest and most well-known firms – Facebook, Microsoft, Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Patagonia, and others - earned their first national exposure as honorees on the list.
“It's an honor to earn the No. 792 spot on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies,” said Eric Frieman, Co-Founder and CEO of Forge Health. “Making the list for a second consecutive year is a testament to our team’s mission-driven commitment to providing the highest quality, affordable, and effective mental health and substance use care to individuals, families, and communities in need. We’re both excited and humbled to be a two-time Inc. 5000 honoree, but we’re also clear-eyed about the work that still needs to be done to increase access, lower costs, and improve quality in mental health care.”
Founded in 2016, Forge Health is a mission-driven outpatient mental health and substance use treatment provider dedicated to delivering outstanding “one-stop-shop” care to individuals, families, and communities in need, especially those with moderate to severe conditions. The company is in-network with over 30 commercial and government health plans, and through new and expanded population health partnerships with leading health plans and health systems, Forge now manages more than 270,000 members under its value-based partnership model.
Earlier this year, Forge Health released the results of a groundbreaking national payor-led clinical outcomes research study aimed at determining to what degree the Forge Care Model’s intensive outpatient treatment positively impacted patients beyond the treatment period. The study’s results showed that Forge patients maintained significant improvement in both medical utilization and overall health outcomes even a full 12 months after treatment for mental health and substance use.
In July, the House Committee on Veterans Affairs Subcommittee on Health invited company co-founders Frieman and Eric Golnick, CEO of Forge VFR (Forge Health’s Veterans & First Responders program) to provide expert testimony about obstacles to the effective use of community care resources in treating mental health and substance use among veterans. "As our overall business continues to grow, we are steadfast in our mission to care for veterans, first responders, and their families. With this honor, we’ve proven our unique ability to help many more people in need within these populations," said Golnick.
“The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today.”
About Forge Health
Forge Health delivers evidence-based outpatient treatment for mental health, substance use, and associated trauma when and where clients need it – delivered virtually from the comfort, privacy, and convenience of the patient’s home or in-person at Forge’s welcoming offices. The Forge VFR (Veterans & First Responders) program provides specialized treatment that addresses the unique culture, preferences, and values of first responders, emergency & health care workers, veterans, active-duty military, and their families. Created by veterans and first responders for veterans and first responders, it is designed to treat and heal addiction, trauma, and symptoms worsened by underlying issues like PTSD.
