SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022--
ForgeRock®, a global digital identity leader, announced today it earned an “Overall Leadership” position in the KuppingerCole Leadership Compass for Customer Identity and Access Management (CIAM) Platforms analyst report for the third year.
“It’s an honor to be recognized as an overall leader for the third year by one of the industry’s most prestigious analyst firms,” said Peter Barker, Chief Product Officer, ForgeRock. “We pride ourselves on delivering an enterprise-grade CIAM solution that can enable flawless digital experiences with unmatched security for the world’s most demanding customers at scale. ”
CIAM solutions are designed to help companies acquire customers faster, improve loyalty and retention, and protect customer data. Fulfilling those requirements has become mission critical for businesses. In addition, consumer tolerance for clunky online experiences is dropping, which translates into more abandoned shopping carts or, even worse, customer churn. Companies need to develop better user experiences and provide a secure environment to build stronger relationships with their customers. Providing simple and safe access to customers for registration, login, purchases, and managing preferences — regardless of what device they are on — further engages customers with greater brand loyalty and profitability.
ForgeRock is uniquely positioned as a leader in the CIAM market with over 4 billion identities under management and support to more than 60,000 transactions per second per customer. Many of the world’s leading brands depend on the ForgeRock Identity Platform to acquire customers faster, improve retention, and protect customer data.
In addition to being named an overall leader, ForgeRock was also recognized as a leader in product, innovation and market leadership, and for its strengths in authentication, consent management, marketing integration, IoT device management, identity analytics, onboarding and account take over (ATO) protection.
“Based on our research this year, ForgeRock offers the strongest and most comprehensive CIAM solutions in the market,” said John Tolbert, Director of Cybersecurity at KuppingerCole. “ForgeRock CIAM leverages identity orchestration capabilities that enables enterprises to deliver better world class customer experiences secured by AI-driven threat protection.”
The report provides an overview of the market for CIAM and gives organizations help in finding the product that best meets their needs. KuppingerCole examines the market segment, vendor product and service functionality, relative market share and innovative approaches to providing CIAM solutions.
Click here to download the KuppingerCole CIAM Platforms Compass Report.
About ForgeRock
ForgeRock® (NYSE: FORG) is a global digital identity leader helping people simply and safely access the connected world. The ForgeRock Identity Platform delivers enterprise-grade identity solutions at scale for customers, employees, and connected devices. More than 1,300 organizations depend on ForgeRock’s comprehensive platform to manage and secure identities with identity orchestration, dynamic access controls, governance, and APIs in any cloud or hybrid environment. For more information, visit www.forgerock.com or follow ForgeRock on social media: Facebook ForgeRock | Twitter @ForgeRock | LinkedIn ForgeRock.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005141/en/
CONTACT: Stacey Hurwitz, ForgeRock
Stacey.Hurwitz@forgerock.comAmanda Barry, ForgeRock
Amanda.Barry@forgerock.comEvgenia Sinopidou, Edelman
KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: DATA MANAGEMENT SECURITY APPS/APPLICATIONS TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE INTERNET
SOURCE: ForgeRock
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 09/28/2022 07:50 AM/DISC: 09/28/2022 07:52 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005141/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.