ForgeRock®, a global digital identity leader, announced today it earned an “Overall Leadership” position in the 2023 KuppingerCole Access Management Leadership Compass analyst report for the 4th consecutive publication. ForgeRock was also recognized as a leader in product, innovation and market leadership, and for its strengths in fraud detection, API security, orchestration capabilities, partner ecosystem support and strong federation capabilities.
“We are thrilled to be recognized by KuppingerCole as a leader for our Identity and Access Management (IAM) capabilities,” said Peter Barker, CPO at ForgeRock. “We believe this recognition is a testament to our relentless innovation to stop the most evasive threats and our ability to enable effortless access to the connected world as the industry continues to shift towards passwordless authentication and adopting wallet-based credentials.”
The combined impact of organizations shifting to hybrid work, stolen identities leading to larger data breaches, and ongoing digital business transformation has inspired a higher awareness of cybersecurity concerns. Organizations that implement a modern Access Management solution can reduce maintenance costs and dynamically manage access for all digital identity needs. Additionally, the evolution of passwordless authentication solutions and decentralized identities will continue to drive innovation and the need for Access Management solutions.
“The ForgeRock Identity Platform and its Access Management component offer a comprehensive set of IAM capabilities, enabling organizations to manage identities, secure access, and enforce policies across diverse environments and identity types,” said Alejandro Leal, Research Analyst at KuppingerCole. “ForgeRock is amongst the leading-edge vendors in the IAM space and should be considered in product evaluation.”
ForgeRock offers enterprise-grade capabilities to consumers, IoT and workforce identities at scale. Leading global brands such as Pearson, Toyota, Geico, and Philips rely on ForgeRock to help control access and manage digital identities safely and securely. Additionally, ForgeRock helps organizations make the move to passwordless and accelerate deployment with no code and low code user access journeys, integration for applications, and support for open standards.
The report provides an overview of the market for Access Management products and services and presents a compass to help organizations find the product or service that best meets their needs. KuppingerCole examines the market, relative market share, vendor product and service offerings, and innovative approaches to providing Access Management solutions.
