ForgeRock ® (NYSE: FORG), a leading digital identity provider, today announced its first place ranking in 2021 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Access Management for External Access Management Use Case, as well as coming in second in Internal Access Management and Application Development Use Cases. This placement comes right after the company was named a Leader for the second consecutive year in the Gartner, Inc. Magic Quadrant for Access Management.
The Critical Capabilities report assessed 12 vendors, evaluating how they perform in the real-world, including External Access Management, Internal Access Management and Application Development Use Cases. Coupled with the Magic Quadrant for Access Management, we believe Gartner provides a comprehensive assessment of vendors in this market. Organizations looking for an enterprise identity vendor can reference these reports to evaluate the right solution for their access management needs.
ForgeRock offers enterprises a comprehensive access management solution for all use cases that delivers superior user experiences without sacrificing security. Delivered via SaaS or software, the ForgeRock Identity Platform offers consistently high availability and reduces the need for support staff so companies can focus on other business-critical applications.
“We are honored to be recognized by Gartner twice in a single month for the strength of our Access Management capabilities,” said Fran Rosch, CEO, ForgeRock. “We believe our position as the top ranked vendor within the External Access Management Use Case in the Critical Capabilities report demonstrates our commitment to meeting the complex demands of enterprises worldwide. Our CIAM customers rely on us to deliver both safe and seamless experiences to engage their users and grow their businesses.”
The report evaluates External Access Management and Internal Access Management and Application Development Use Cases. External Access Management consists of AM capabilities for Business to Consumer, Business to Business, Government to Citizens and gig economy use cases, whereas Internal Access Management consists of AM capabilities for identities, including, but not limited to, employees, temporary workers, and outsourcers and contractors. Application development Use Cases encompasses capabilities needed to embed access management controls into custom-developed applications.
