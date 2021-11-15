SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2021--
ForgeRock® (NYSE: FORG), a global digital identity leader, today announced that the ForgeRock Identity and Access Management (IAM) platform will be used to support the delivery of Australia’s new application for Digital Passenger Declaration (DPD) cards to accelerate the safe reopening of its borders to vaccinated citizens, followed by international travellers post-pandemic.
The Digital Passenger Declaration cards will replace the physical incoming passenger card and the existing COVID-19 Australian Travel Declaration web form to make it easier and safer for travellers to provide personal information from trusted sources, like internationally recognised Covid vaccination certificates. People entering Australia will be able to complete the Digital Passenger Declaration process in minutes from their mobile device or computer.
“The world continues to become more connected and making it easier for people to manage their lives through digital solutions is now non-negotiable,” said David Hope, SVP, Asia Pacific & Japan, ForgeRock. “We are proud to be working with the Australian Government to reunite families and friends and bring international travel back to Australia as quickly and safely as possible by leveraging the power of our enterprise-grade identity platform.”
The DPD project work was awarded to Accenture through a competitive tender process run independently by the Department of Home Affairs. Accenture will work closely with the Department to deliver the initial operating capability of the DPD and will use the ForgeRock Identity Platform to enable the new digital cards.
ForgeRock®, (NYSE: FORG), the leader in digital identity, delivers modern and comprehensive identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. Using ForgeRock, more than a thousand global customer organizations orchestrate, manage, and secure the complete lifecycle of identities from dynamic access controls, governance, APIs, and storing authoritative data – consumable in any cloud or hybrid environment. The company is privately held, and headquartered in San Francisco, California, with offices around the world. For more information and free downloads, visit www.forgerock.com or follow ForgeRock on social media: Facebook ForgeRock |Twitter @ForgeRock | LinkedIn ForgeRock.
