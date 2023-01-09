ORLANDO, Fla. — Former Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro is being treated for “severe” abdominal pain at an Orlando-area hospital, a day after supporters of the right-wing leader stormed government buildings in his home country, according to Brazilian media reports.
Bolsonaro went to AdventHealth Celebration, a 220-bed hospital close to where he is staying in the Reunion community near Kissimmee, the Brazilian newspaper O Globo reported.
An AdventHealth spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Orlando Sentinel.
Bolsonaro, 67, has been hospitalized multiple times since he was stabbed during a campaign rally in 2018.
He left Brazil on Dec. 30 for Florida and is staying at a vacation home near Disney World. Brazil’s new President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was sworn in two days later.
