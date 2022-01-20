SCARSDALE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 20, 2022--
eFamilyCare, the only telehealth platform solely dedicated to family caregivers, announced today the appointment of Dr. John W. Rowe to its Board of Directors. Rowe’s healthcare and geriatrics leadership will be instrumental in progressing the company’s mission to provide professional care advisers that support and reduce burden for family caregivers—leading to reduced hospital admissions and improved patient success.
The weight of caregiving has always been exceptionally heavy for self-selected caregivers. Today, more than 53 million family caregivers, who are mostly untrained and unsupported, provide care for adults and children with complex health needs. Research shows that when family caregivers have the coaching, training and advice to make informed care decisions, readmissions rates are reduced by 25 percent at 90 days.
“Loved ones who choose to care for their family members are a critical link in the continuum of care, and I’m proud to support eFamilyCare as it addresses this underserved community,” said Dr. Rowe, M.D., Julius B. Richmond Professor of Health Policy and Aging at the Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health, who has also become an investor in the privately held company. “Together, we hope to balance personal touch with condition-specific technology, so that family caregivers are more empowered and feel less anxiety, which will lead to improved patient outcomes.”
In addition to joining eFamilyCare’s board, Rowe will also form and chair the company’s first Professional Advisory Committee. The committee will tap into the expertise of experienced caregiving professionals across the industry, using their insights and advice to improve and iterate on eFamilyCare’s platform to better serve its patient population.
Dr. Rowe has spent over 35 years in healthcare, including six years as Chairman and CEO of Aetna, Inc., one of the nation's leading healthcare and related benefits organizations. Before his tenure at Aetna, he served as President and CEO of Mount Sinai NYU Health, one of the nation’s largest academic health care organizations. Prior to the Mount Sinai-NYU Health merger, Dr. Rowe was President of the Mount Sinai Hospital and the Mount Sinai School of Medicine in New York City.
“Family Caregivers are one of most influential factors in a patient’s success, and yet most are untrained and unsupported,” says Naveen Kathuria, CEO of eFamilyCare. “Our platform offers a cost-effective and personalized approach using both highly-trained professional care advisors and technology to support caregivers every step of the way — which directly supports the patient with improved outcomes."
About eFamilyCare
eFamilyCare is an online family caregiving service that connects you with expert care advisors dedicated to helping you care for your loved ones. Their care advisors help members build a personalized plan that provides ongoing support for family caregiving. eFamilyCare's Co-Founder, Dr. Eric Rackow (President of NYU Hospitals Center) saw first-hand the need to better support family caregivers of patients who were unnecessarily experiencing frequent hospitalizations. His insights led him to develop a unique model of complex chronic care management and homecare solutions nationwide. His story, like the other founders of eFamilyCare, helped to create the first-ever digital platform to connect family caregivers to medical experts anytime, anywhere. For more information about eFamilyCare, visit https://efamilycare.com/.
