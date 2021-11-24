Former CTV Journalist Jeremy Szafron Launches Canadian Capital Markets Media Outlet Investor Scene

VANCOUVER, B.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 24, 2021--
Investor Scene, a financial insights and media company, today announced their emergence from stealth mode with 221,000 unique visitors in the last 120 days and an email and text subscriber base of 64,754.
Investor Scene was previously operating as The Green Scene Podcast, which was acquired in 2021 by GloBull, a media holding company. The podcast was run and hosted by former on-air business journalist Jeremy Szafron, who launched The Green Scene in 2018 and grew it to more than 350,000 subscribers with 400,000 weekly downloads.
The newly launched Investor Scene covers announcements and trends from cannabis, clean and renewable technology, food technology, life sciences, and cryptocurrency companies listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) and Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), as well as conducts one-on-one interviews with executives at a variety of publicly traded companies.
“Investor Scene is frankly for retail investors like me who get tired of hearing about companies by the time they are close to being household names,” said Jeremy Szafron, CEO of Investor Scene. “My years spent as a business and entertainment journalist made me curious about household names — people and companies — and the fascinating stories behind them. This essentially led me to the idea for Investor Scene where people could read and learn about smaller size, yet promising, North American companies that could very well be the household names of tomorrow. We have a great audience so far, and we continue to grow our editorial capacity and offerings.”
Jeremy Szafron has been in the public eye since 2005, starting his career as the on-air Entertainment Reporter for CTV, in Montreal. He remained in broadcast journalism for more than a decade, eventually becoming a regular live TV reporter, commentator, and personality for Bell Media, Canada’s leading content creation company across television, radio, and digital. Jeremy reported on and interviewed celebrities such as Justin Bieber, the Kardashians, and Madonna, as well as political figures such as Al Gore and Justin Trudeau.
In 2007, Szafron became an on-air Business Reporter and Analyst for Bell Media, where he made regular appearances on BBN Bloomberg as well as on multiple Canadian television and radio stations. After his time at Bell Media, where he was featured as a business reporter on regular National CTV News programs, Jeremy became the Host and Producer of Spotlight, an online current affairs show from PressReader. The show reached more than 30 million individual subscribers across multiple global markets.
Jeremy has since advised small-cap companies on public financing and corporate governance, investor relations, and marketing, and he has hosted multiple TedX events throughout Canada.
Investor Scene’s editorial coverage is being led by editorial director Jeff Brokaw, an award-winning expert in innovative design, marketing, and launching successful business ventures and startups through technological media. He is a co-founder and board member at several rapid-growth startups, including those in the e-sports, fintech, and coworking industries, as well as an advisor, consultant, and more for companies across the globe. He currently sits on the Digital Marketing Advisory Council at The George Washington University School of Business.
Jeff and his editorial team focus on telling stories about the most promising small-cap companies in North America. Using Investor Scene’s proprietary 40-point analysis, Jeff provides Investor Scene readers with premium access to industry-specific news and trending insights that help retail investors stay informed and ahead of the investing curve.
About Investor Scene
Investor Scene is a financial media company that tells stories about small-cap companies listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) and Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). It is led by former business journalist and on-air personality Jeremy Szafron. Learn more at: www.investorscene.com
