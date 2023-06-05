FILE - In this artist depiction, U.S. Attorney Randy Bellows, right, addresses the court during the sentencing of convicted spy Robert Hanssen, center, seen with his attorney Plato Cacheris, left, at the federal courthouse in Alexandria, Va., May 10, 2002. Hanssen was given a life sentence. The former FBI agent who took more than $1.4 million in cash and diamonds to trade secrets with Russia and the former Soviet Union in one of the most notorious spying cases in American history has died in prison.