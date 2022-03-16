Former FDA Head Scott Gottlieb, M.D. to Headline Upcoming Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare and Diagnostics Conference

Former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, M.D., will be a keynote speaker at the Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare and Diagnostics Conference May 10-11 in San Jose. Dr. Gottlieb served as the 23rd Commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. His work focuses on advancing public health through developing and implementing innovative approaches to improving medical outcomes, reshaping healthcare delivery, and expanding consumer choice and safety. He serves on the boards of Pfizer Inc. and Illumina, Inc., is a resident fellow at the American Enterprise Institute and a partner at the venture capital firm New Enterprise Associates.