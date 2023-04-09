DETROIT — Republican and former Detroit Police Chief James Craig is giving a "real critical look" at a potential run for U.S. Senate, he told The Detroit News.
The former GOP gubernatorial candidate said he's been encouraged to look at a Senate run by supporters and party members around Michigan.
"I’m giving some consideration to it. I’ve not made a decision, so I’m not going to say I’m going to do it," Craig said.
Craig said he has no set timeline for making a decision on whether to run. He first wants to speak to more people around the state about what they'd like to see in a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, suggesting that residents have concerns about improving the economy, crime rates and education ― areas that he views as his strengths.
Similar to the gubernatorial race, Craig said he'd only get in if he believes it's something he could "win and make a difference."
"I’m going to continue to do my due diligence," Craig said. "I view myself as a people’s servant. I'm most passionate about serving people. And I think if you ascend to a role as a leader in politics, that shouldn't change, and I just think that's lacking today. Some politicians lose sight of who they represent."
Craig, 66, of Detroit was viewed as a frontrunner for the GOP gubernatorial nomination last year but was among five candidates who didn't make the primary ballot because of fraudulent petition signatures.
He was one of Detroit's longest-serving police chiefs when he announced his retirement in May 2021 to mount a bid for governor, hoping to challenge Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Craig was appointed chief in July 2013 by Emergency Manager Kevyn Orr, taking charge of a department that had been under a federal consent decree since 2003.
"I'm humbled by the fact that I was taken off the ballot, but I was the leading GOP candidate consistently," Craig said, highlighting the growing support he saw from independent voters in some polling.
"I look back on that and what that translates to, with people reaching out or stopping me saying you should consider running for Senate, that matters to me. That's why I said I'm taking a real critical look at this opportunity."
Other Republicans viewed as potential contenders for the U.S. Senate race include businessman Kevin Rinke of Bloomfield Township, U.S. Rep. Lisa McClain of Bruce Township; state Sen. Ruth Johnson of Holly; former U.S. Rep. Peter Meijer of Grand Rapids Township; and U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga of Holland.
State Board of Education member Nikki Snyder of Dexter launched a campaign for the GOP nomination in February.
On the Democratic side, U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin of Lansing announced her bid in late February and last week said she's raised $3 million toward her campaign. Other Democrats are expected to join the field, including actor Hill Harper of Detroit and businessman Nasser Beydoun of Dearborn.
Democrat aims to challenge Bergman
Attorney Callie Barr, a veterans advocate from Traverse City, said Thursday she's running to be the Democratic nominee for U.S. House in Michigan's 1st District, aiming to challenge Republican U.S. Rep. Jack Bergman of Watersmeet.
In the primary, Barr would face Democrat Bob Lorinser, a Marquette physician who filed to run again in January after losing to Bergman in November 37% to 60%. The district, which is rated "solid" Republican by Cook Political Report, covers the upper Lower Peninsula and the Upper Peninsula.
"For too long, Jack Bergman has ignored the needs of Northern Michigan Families, instead focusing on partisan politics. We deserve a representative who actually listens to us because they are us. As a military spouse, I know what it's like to make a household budget stretch, to worry about the cost of childcare, gas, and groceries, and to struggle to find a job,” Barr said in a statement.
“When my husband came home from Iraq and couldn’t get the care he needed, I fought for him and then other military families like mine. Now, I’m ready to take on Congress to stand up for Northern Michigan.”
She said she graduated from the University of Michigan Law School and Central Michigan University, where she received a degree in secondary education. She was a high school English teacher but after her Marine husband, Matt, came home from Iraq with a traumatic brain injury, she became an advocate with Blue Star Families and the Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregivers, according to a news release.
Bergman spokesman James Hogge said that Bergman, a retired Marine Corps lieutenant general, "remains committed in his fight for the First District’s priorities and our Northern Michigan and Upper Peninsula conservative values." "General Bergman has lived a life of service as a Marine Corps Combat Veteran and now as a Member of Congress," Hogge said. "The Congressman will continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with the First District in 2024 and beyond ― and the constituents will continue to stand with him."
Marianne Williamson headed to MSU
Democratic presidential candidate and self-help author Marianne Williamson will speak at Michigan State University on April 24, according to MSU College Democrats.
Williamson, a Michigan native, became the first Democratic primary challenger to announce a run against President Joe Biden for the 2024 election.
MSU College Democrats, in announcing her visit, said they are not making an endorsement in the race.
"We want to invite debate and differing ideas to the table, and provide a space for voters to consider the vision and qualities they look for in leadership," the group said.
The location for the 6:30 p.m. address and question-and-answer session won't be announced until a day before the event.
