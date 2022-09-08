TOPEKA, Kansas – Former Republican Gov. Bill Graves is once again supporting Democrat Laura Kelly for Kansas governor.
Graves, a moderate Republican who served from 1995 until 2003, opted to endorse Kelly over Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt, the Republican nominee and one of Graves’ former staffers.
Early in his career, Schmidt worked as legal counsel to Graves’ office.
“In 2018, I broke party lines to support Governor Kelly because Kansas needed a steady hand at the wheel to put Kansas back on the map. Over the last four years, Governor Kelly has done just that. She is a common-sense leader who continues to govern from the middle to get things done for Kansans – I’m proud to join her team,” Graves said in a statement Thursday morning.
Kelly’s campaign strategy in 2018 emphasized the support of moderate Republicans who felt Republican nominee Kris Kobach was too extreme. In 2022, she has sought to recreate that coalition.
“At the end of the day, all Kansans, regardless of political party, want the same things; safe roads, a balanced budget, and high-quality schools. It is an honor to have Governor Graves on the team as we continue to deliver these results for Kansans,” Kelly said in a statement.
Schmidt’s campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The Republican has sought to tie Kelly to President Joe Biden and high inflation numbers.
In a TV ad released Thursday morning, Schmidt highlighted an unaffiliated voter that supported Kelly in 2018.
“I voted for Laura Kelly because she promised to be a different kind of Democrat. Truth is, Kelly spends too much. Just like Biden,” the voter, Chantelle Brady, says in an ad.
