Former LG and GM Executive Denise Gray Joins Liminal as Strategic Advisor

Liminal, a leading battery manufacturing intelligence company on a mission to propel the global adoption of electric vehicles, announced today that it has brought on Denise Gray as a strategic advisor.
Gray is a well-known and respected executive in the automotive industry, with four decades of unparalleled experience. Among her many career achievements, Gray is best known for running the battery program for the Chevy Volt during her 30-year tenure at GM. She most recently served as the North American Head of External Affairs and Government Relations for South Korean Lithium-Ion battery producer LG Energy Solution, after previously serving as President of the company’s U.S.-based subsidiary LG Energy Solution Michigan, Inc. Tech Center. Some of her recent accolades include being elected to the National Academy of Engineering in 2022 as well as receiving the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Clean Energy Education and Empowerment (C3E) Lifetime Achievement Award in 2019.
“The unprecedented focus on climate-positive innovations and urgency to electrify transportation have brought us to a critical moment in time,” said Andrew Hsieh, CEO and Co-Founder of Liminal. “The EV and battery industries are growing rapidly, and our company is at a major inflection point. There is no one more qualified than Denise to help us navigate the next phase in this journey, which for us involves working with major automotive and battery manufacturers to deploy our fully-automated EchoStat solutions into gigafactories around the world.”
“I have been fortunate to spend much of my career on the cutting edge of automotive and battery innovation, and I continue to be passionate about new technologies and partnerships that further advance the industry,” said Gray. “Advanced battery analytics are increasingly critical as the industry continues to scale and the demands on battery performance soar. I look forward to lending my expertise to the Liminal team as they apply their solution to support the clean energy transition.”
Liminal’s technology uses ultrasound inspection and physics-based machine learning to deliver powerful in-line insights to battery manufacturers to accelerate production ramp up, improve quality, and reduce scrap and costs. The company has raised more than $35M to-date through private and government funding, and will soon deploy its proprietary automated inspection solution, EchoStat®, into a major battery cell manufacturer’s factory.
About Liminal
Liminal is a battery manufacturing intelligence company that combines ultrasound with machine learning to deliver advanced insights that empower manufacturers. By improving the quality and safety of batteries and decreasing their lifetime costs, Liminal’s solutions address the climate crisis and increase scalability for battery manufacturers to create a world where EVs are accessible to all drivers. Liminal was founded in 2015 by top technologists from Princeton University, who were part of the Activate fellowship program. Liminal’s investors include Arctern Ventures, Chrysalix Venture Capital, Ecosystem Integrity Fund, Good Growth Capital, Helios Climate Ventures, Impact Science Ventures, Northvolt, University of Tokyo Edge Capital Partners, and Volta Energy Technologies. Visit liminalinsights.com for more information.
