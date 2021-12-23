CHICAGO — Those visiting Lincoln Park Zoo over the coming days — to bask in the holiday lights extravaganza and observe its remarkable gathering of animals — will also see a wreath inside the Regenstein Center for African Apes. It was placed there on Thursday afternoon in honor of Dr. Lester E. Fisher, a man who worked at the zoo for nearly 50 years and helped build it from what was basically an entertainment venue into an important cultural and conservation institution.
Fisher died Wednesday after a short stay in a health care facility in Hayward, Wisconsin, near the home of daughter Kate Mayberry (Kris) and her family, where he had been living in good health for the last two years. He was 100 years old.
“Les transformed his ‘little old zoo’ into a leader internationally in both exhibits and programs. When I traveled with him to international conferences, he was so beloved by every zoo director from all parts of the world. In Chicago, he was a rock star. Walking around the zoo with him meant stopping constantly to sign autographs,” said Kevin Bell, who was hired as a bird curator by Fisher in 1976 and formally ends his nearly 30-year run as head of the zoo on Jan. 1, to have his shoes filled by longtime zoo executive Megan Ross.
Fisher was born Feb. 24, 1921, on the Southwest Side and attended what was then Lindblom Technical High School. “I was a classic city kid,” he once told me. “My initial exposures to animals were the little fox terriers who my dad enjoyed and who became our family’s pets. Occasionally we would all pile into the car and come to Lincoln Park Zoo.”
Things became a bit more serious after he attended Iowa State University and obtained a veterinary degree. He served shortly in the U.S. Army during World War II, as a veterinarian in a Signal Corps homing pigeon unit in Gen. George Patton’s 3rd Army in Europe and also was what he called the “personal physician” for Patton’s bull terrier, Willie.
Back in Chicago, he was studying at Northwestern Medical School when he got a call from Wes Young, the director of the Anti-Cruelty Society, saying, “I’m going to the zoo. If you’re free, come along.” He did, he said, “never imagining that I would do more than look at sick animals. I knew almost nothing about wild animals or zoos when I started.”
He was then asked by zoo director Marlin Perkins to become the zoo’s part-time vet. He began working a half day a week and coming in if there was an emergency. He did that for the next 15 years, as he built a thriving private practice in Berwyn.
“At the time, there were only two or three full-time zoo veterinarians in the country,” Fisher said. “The zoo had no hospital, and I would often bring some of small animals that were sick and needed care over to my house.”
He became zoo director in 1962 when Perkins left to head the St. Louis Zoo. Perkins, a natural showman, had made the zoo nationally famous with his television appearances on such programs as “Zoo Parade.”
Comparatively self-effacing and surely no showboat, Fisher too became a familiar TV face, with frequent appearances on “Zoo Parade,” as well as on “Bozo’s Circus,” “Ark in the Park” segments on “Ray Rayner and His Friends” and in any number of documentaries.
But his focus and energies were firmly on transforming the zoo and changing the ways in which its animals were cared for. “We were a historic facility, which meant that our buildings and the various yards in which the animals lived were very old,” he said. “The challenge for me was to determine how we could change this wonderful place into something more, that was meaningful for visitors and better for the animals.”
The zoo began its transformation, as Fisher oversaw the construction or renovation of nearly every zoo structure. For instance, instead of having them in cages, the Great Ape House provided gorillas with larger, open spaces where they could climb and interact more naturally with one another. And, as Fisher said, “We had to stop taking animals from the wild and start learning to work collaboratively with other zoos. We literally had to reinvent, to move Lincoln Park Zoo toward a new conservation agenda, to remake the whole zoo physically and rethink it philosophically.”
Conservation became an essential element of Fisher’s tenure. He also started one of America’s first zoo education departments. He hired the zoo’s first conservation scientist and increased the staff in many other ways.
That “increase” included the hiring of Bell in 1976 when he was a 23-year-old with a degree in biology from Syracuse University and a master’s in zoology from the State University of New York, Brockport. He was named the bird curator, the youngest curator in the zoo’s long history. He would become director in 1993.
When Fisher announced his retirement in 1991, a Tribune editorial praised him, saying, “The Chicago area is particularly indebted to Dr. Fisher, the homegrown veterinarian who guided Lincoln Park into the modern era of zoology while still preserving its charm as a wonderful, family-oriented and free neighborhood gathering place-the ‘little old zoo,’ as he so affectionately and precisely describes it.
“Because gorillas … are so identified with the zoo, Dr. Fisher is probably best known for establishing its reputation as an international leader in the study, care and breeding of these fascinating giant primates. But he had many other accomplishments, as the saying goes, too numerous to mention.”
After leaving the zoo, Fisher began a consulting firm that specialized in public/ private partnerships. He continued to lecture on zoo and conservation issues. He helped with fundraising for the zoo. He worked in offices near his wife, Wendy Astley Bell, who ran a direct marketing firm. They had met in 1976 when she came to work at the zoo. It was the second marriage for both.
His wife died in 2004 but Fisher remained active and vital. He and Bell talked regularly on the phone and frequently met for breakfast near the zoo. Those visits became less frequent after Fisher moved to Wisconsin.
“He was so gentle and kind, so much so that he couldn’t bring himself to discipline any of his staff,” said Bell. “People supported the zoo because they trusted him and knew he would never let them down. I will miss him for the rest of my life.”
Fisher is survived by Mayberry and Jane Hannuksela (Steve) of Washington state, both daughters from his first marriage; as well as six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
“He so adored his grandchildren and great grandchildren,” said Mayberry. “And believe me, it was mutual. The loved being with him.”
Part of the reason for that affection was, said daughter Jane, “They got to go behind the scene at the zoo and observed, by the way they reacted, that all the animals knew their grandfather.”
The most famous animal in the zoo’s long history (it was founded in 1868) was a gorilla named Bushman. Fisher cared for him during his last year’s and was there when he died on Jan. 1, 1951, an event that compelled thousands of people to visit the zoo. They found the ape’s cage empty but for a life-size, black-draped portrait of Bushman. A brass band played taps. Many fans placed flowers by the cage and Les Fisher, with typical sensitivity and charm, said, “I wish I could have done more for the big guy.”
©2021 Chicago Tribune. Visit chicagotribune.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
