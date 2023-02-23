NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 23, 2023--
FGS Global, the strategic advisor for the global economy, today announced that Bill George, former Chairman and Chief Executive of Medtronic and currently an executive fellow at Harvard Business School, has become a senior advisor of the company. Mr. George, the author of "True North" and other best-selling books on business leadership, has served on the boards of Goldman Sachs, Exxon Mobil, Target, Novartis AG and Mayo Clinic.
George has been named one of "Top 25 Business Leaders of the Past 25 Years" by PBS; "Executive of the Year—2001" by the Academy of Management; and "Director of the Year—2001–2002" by the National Association of Corporate Directors. In 2018, Bill George received the Larry Foster Award for Integrity in Public Communication at the second annual Arthur W. Page Center Awards in New York City.
“Bill George is one of the most successful and well-known business and academic leaders of the last several decades, now advising boards and C-suite executives on challenging situations, crises and general leadership issues,” said FGS Global CEO, Alex Geiser. “As a professor of management practice at Harvard Business School, he has helped prepare hundreds of new CEOs for the challenges they face. We are delighted he has become a senior advisor to the firm, and we look forward to his contributions in our work with clients and in mentoring our people.”
Said Bill George, “FGS is a combination of some of the finest strategic communications firms and talent in the business, including Finsbury, Glover Park, Sard Verbinnen, Hering Schuppener and Harbour Group. They have created an extraordinary and cohesive platform focused on helping Boards and senior executives navigate the stakeholder economy and the challenges they face. I am excited about being part of this dynamic team.”
FGS Global is the strategic advisor for the stakeholder economy. FGS Global’s team includes leaders in all aspects of strategic communications, including corporate reputation, crisis management, government affairs, and transformation and change, and is the leading force in financial communications worldwide. FGS Global offers clients seamless and integrated support across the globe, with offices in 27 countries and more than 1,200 professionals across multidisciplinary practice areas, including design and creative, digital strategy, and research and insights.
