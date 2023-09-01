DALLAS -- Averie Bishop, a McKinney native and former Miss Texas, is entering a race for a Texas House seat in northeastern Dallas County that has long been under Republican control.
Bishop, a Democrat, is seeking the District 112 seat held by state Rep. Angie Chen Button, R-Richardson. The district also includes parts of North Dallas, Garland, Mesquite, Rowlett, Sachse and Wylie.
The 26-year-old political newcomer has criticized GOP leadership and policies, including the party’s stances on abortion and gun rights. She’s the daughter of a Filipino immigrant mother, which has led her to run on a platform of diversity and inclusion, she said.
“I only think that democracy will work in the way that it’s meant to when it is a true reflection of the people that it is meant to serve,” she said. “… These individuals who are representing us are very far removed from the actual issues happening in our community.”
Bishop said she made a personal commitment to run for office following the results of the 2016 elections, which took place during her freshman year of college. After seeing her classmates’ emotional reaction to Donald Trump’s presidential win, she said she felt compelled to get involved in politics.
While hesitant at first to throw her name into the hat as a young candidate, Bishop said she decided to stop waiting until she became “more rich” or “more established.”
“I told myself that I needed to stop waiting around for the person I desperately wanted to see in office and decided to take up arms and be that person I want,” she said.
Fame, advocacy
Growing up, Bishop attended schools in Prosper ISD and graduated from Prosper High School in 2015. After earning her bachelor’s degree in human rights from Southern Methodist University, she attended law school there.
In recent years, Bishop has also gained attention for her presence on TikTok, where she began recording daily vlogs as a second-year law student. She now boasts a following of more than 840,000 people on the app, where she continues to post lifestyle and career-development videos.
“I just started creating content about my personal experience as a woman of color, navigating the legal industry,” she said, “and having these difficult conversations around the stigma of mental health in the Asian American community.”
When Bishop was crowned Miss Texas in 2022, she was the first Asian American to win in the pageant’s 85-year history. She said she initially entered the competition as a way to pay back some of her student loans.
Bishop became an advocate during her tenure as Miss Texas and pushed lawmakers to embrace diversity in public schools. If elected, she said, she will continue to press on these issues, including pushing back on Gov. Greg Abbott’s school voucher bill.
“I truly feel that I am more experienced and equipped to be able to speak and persuade both parties to come together and find common ground on issues that are important to me and important to my community,” she said.
What Bishop’s candidacy means
Bishop’s opponent, Button — who is also Asian American — is one of only two Dallas County Republicans left in the state Legislature, along with Rep. Morgan Meyer, whose District 108 which includes parts of northern Dallas County. If she wins, Bishop said she would be the first Filipino American to serve in the state Legislature.
Bishop’s run as a Democrat for the position could be historically significant, said Matt Angle, director of the Lone Star Project, a group that works to elect Democrats.
Additionally, like much of Dallas, House District 112, which encompasses most of northeastern Dallas County, has seen a growing Hispanic and Black population in recent years, he said.
“As the decade moves forward, the district will probably become more Democratic because in Dallas County, all voters — whether they’re white, Black, Hispanic, or Asian — are becoming a little bit more Democratic each cycle,” Angle said.
Angle added that the district isn’t necessarily safe as a Republican base, especially as Dallas changes and emerges as a more liberal city.
Republicans are confident Button, who has been in office since 2009, will hold her seat in the 2024 election.
“We have every confidence that Ms. Chen Button can retain the seat,” Dallas County Republican Party chairwoman Jennifer Stoddard-Hajdu said. “It’s a little premature to discuss it because the filing deadline hasn’t come.”
Button chairs the House International Relations and Economic Development Committee and has had a long history of voting for tax cuts every legislative session, her campaign spokesman Craig Murphy said.
“She’s managed to become part of leadership in the Texas House because of her work,” he said.
