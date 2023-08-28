FILE - Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch walks off the field after NFL football practice in Renton, Wash., Dec. 27, 2019. A trial date has been set for former NFL player Lynch on misdemeanor charges that led to his arrest on suspicion of drunken driving when he was found asleep in the driver's seat of a damaged luxury sports car on a downtown Las Vegas street. A Las Vegas municipal court judge Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, scheduled a two-day trial beginning Nov. 8 on charges also including failure to drive in a travel lane and driving an unregistered vehicle.