Affinity Solutions, the leading consumer purchase data platform focused on outcome-based solutions, has named marketing technology and media industry leader Damian Garbaccio as its first Chief Business & Marketing Officer.
Garbaccio, formerly Executive in Residence for Verisk Financial and Executive Vice President of Nielsen, will lead efforts to accelerate innovation and adoption of the company’s deterministic consumer purchase data for use in advanced outcome-based media planning, buying, and optimization.
Additionally, Mike Shehan, Former CEO and co-founder of SpotX and current Managing Partner of Roster Capital, has been named to Affinity Solution’s Advisory Board.
Affinity Solutions’ consumer purchase data, based on fully permissioned, real-time, credit card purchases, facilitates less dependency on proxies in media measurement. The company’s purchase media metrics provide a critical element, the consumer purchase, enabling more accurate cross channel outcome-based measurement and a clear view into how advertising efforts drive sales.
“We are thrilled to announce the appointment of Damian as our Chief Business & Marketing Officer and Mike to our Board of Advisors. Their collective achievements and experience in the martech industry allows Affinity to help all media and advertising stakeholders achieve better outcomes” said Affinity Solutions CEO Jonathan Silver. “Damian can help our team innovate quickly to expand our groundbreaking consumer purchase data product suite, thus allowing marketers to extract the most value from the billions currently being spent on advanced media measurement and activation solutions.”
“I am excited to be joining Affinity at a time of enormous opportunity and disruption within media measurement and activation,” said Garbaccio. “True outcome driven marketing is now within grasp, and Affinity’s advanced intelligence approach is leading the way in the development of new and clearer definitions of measurement for brands, agencies, and media. I am confident the impact we make will be significant and enduring.”
“Affinity is doubling down on quality resources and talent to be at the forefront of the future of TV measurement and I’m excited to bring my decades of experience to help them build momentum defining the future of media and measurement,” said Mike Shehan, Managing Partner, Roster Capital.
About Affinity Solutions
Affinity Solutions is the leading Consumer Purchase Data Platform. We provide comprehensive purchase Insights and media measurement via exclusive, fully permissioned real-time, consumer purchase data, integrated with key ecosystem partners. This allows for seamless, privacy-centric, data access at unprecedented scale. Affinity powers solutions for financial institutions, marketers, investment firms, consulting firms and media & marketing enterprises by providing real-time demand signals and insights on consumer spend which drive high value decisions that lead to better business outcomes.
