FILE - Colorado Rockies television color analyst George Frazier looks on during his retirement ceremony before the Rockies host the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 25, 2015, in Denver. Oklahoma has announced that former pitcher George Frazier has died at age 68. Frazier played for Oklahoma on College World Series teams in 1975 and 1976, and played parts of 10 Major League Baseball seasons with five clubs.