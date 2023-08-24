FILE - New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman speaks with members of the media following NFL football practice, in Foxborough, Mass., June 13, 2017. Julian Edelman is joining “Fox NFL Kickoff” for the upcoming season. Edelman, who won three Super Bowl titles in 12 seasons with the Patriots, is replacing Sean Payton on the show, which airs at 11 a.m. EDT on Sunday during the season.